This Comfy Shoe Brand Just Released New Ultra-cushioned Running Shoes

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Whether you're a serious runner or a casual jogger, every good workout starts with comfortable, supportive shoes. If you're in the market for a new pair of runners that will support your feet without weighing you down, look no further than the Hoka One One Clifton Edge running shoes.

Related: More comfy footwear

Hoka One One is known for its comfortable performance shoes for road running, trail running, hiking, and fitness. The Clifton Edge is the brand's newest launch with its latest innovations.

Image zoom Courtesy of Zappos

The running shoes feature a cushioned EVA midsole, which is made from a rubber-like polymer often used in shoes. In addition to the supportive midsole, there's also a removable foam insole and a rubberized outsole that provides grip and support. And despite the significant cushioning, the shoes are still impressively lightweight, both on and off the foot. Other features, like a vertical pull tab that makes the shoes easy to slip on and off, a padded tongue and collar, and a breathable textile lining, round out the finishing touches. And while I love the gray, pink, and orange color combination, the shoes are also available for men and women in a navy and neon green variation.

As someone who has used her quarantine to test several pairs of running shoes for a variety of athletic activities, I consider myself a pretty keen consumer of sneakers. From testing the Clifton Edge shoes out on walks to wearing them all day during a move from one fourth-floor walk-up apartment to another, my feet have never been more comfortable in a pair of sneakers. In fact, every part of me was sore after moving all day, except my feet. With that in mind, I'll be wearing these sneakers for all my athletic activities this summer. Plus, since they're so lightweight, they'll be coming along with me on any active trips I take in the future, too.