These Ultra-cushioned Water Sandals Are Perfect for the Beach, Hiking, and More Outdoor Activities

Anyone who loves outdoor adventures knows how important your choice of footwear is. You want to find a pair that's comfortable and supportive enough to wear all day, but also protective enough to prevent your feet from getting injured by the elements. While it's easy enough to find a durable pair of hiking boots or shoes that satisfies these requirements, it's often harder to find a sandal that does all of the above for when it's too hot to wear closed shoes and socks. That is until now.

Nordstrom shoppers have deemed the Hoka Hopara Mountain Sandals the "all-purpose summer shoes" you need. Along with a cushioned insole that is super plush and comfy, the outdoor sandals also have a rugged outsole made from grippy rubber that will prevent you from slipping and sliding on all types of terrains, while also absorbing shock to take pressure off your joints. Even better, they are incredibly lightweight and packable, so they won't weigh you down.

The sandals have a closed-toe silhouette to protect your feet and have cut-outs throughout the shoe for added ventilation, breathability, and drainage. What's more, they have a quick-drying neoprene shell, so you can wear them in and out of the water. "I can wear them golfing, hiking, kayaking, in the water, and biking," raved one shopper, who added, "if you are sporty and care about your feet, these are for you."

To buy: nordstrom.com, $135

Another customer who bought the sporty shoes for an adventure retreat in the Dominican Republic called them "the best water shoe ever" before adding, "they protected my feet and kept me from slipping while repelling down waterfalls, walking through rapids, and climbing out of a canyon." "These are the best summer shoes I've ever owned — the fit is perfect, the arch and footbed padding is fabulous," a third raved.

Other reviewers say they love the sandals so much that they were the only shoes they packed for trips. "Needed something that I could ride the bike with, walk in and go in the water. This met all my needs without having to pack 3-4 pairs of shoes." Even people with foot ailments like plantar fasciitis and arthritis, have given the comfy sandals their seal of approval, with one saying they are "great for problem feet."

Sizes range from 5 to 11, and there are four pretty colors to choose from: provincial blue, coastal shade blue, castlerock gray, and black. The Hoka sandals can be yours for $135 a pair, which may sound like a lot, but seeing as you can wear them practically everywhere and during every type of summertime activity, they are well worth the price.

