I Shop for a Living, and These Comfortable Sneakers Are My Favorite Purchase of 2022 So Far
A few weeks ago, I completed my first 5K. While looking around and taking in the scene of the race, I noticed that the majority of the runners and walkers were all wearing Hoka sneakers. Naturally, after I jogged the course and had two blisters and sore feet courtesy of my old Nike running shoes, I knew I had to give the brand a try.
Hoka has become the go-to brand for many runners, thanks to the enhanced cushioning its sneakers provide. There are a variety of styles to choose from, but I settled on the Clifton 8 running shoes because I liked their sleek design and high-tech features. The second I took them out of the box and walked around my apartment in them, I understood why they're so popular.
The running shoes feature an ultra-soft mesh upper that's super breathable and prevents my feet from overheating, as well as a flexible rubber outsole that gives me ample traction on both wet and dry surfaces. I love that the lightweight sneakers have a pull tab on the heel that makes them super easy to slip on and off, but my favorite part has to be how comfortable they are, even after wearing them all day.
The cushioned insoles are so plush it literally feels like I'm walking on clouds. They also have shock-absorbing technology that reduces pressure on my joints and prevents any foot pain from occurring. Another favorite feature: The extended heel crash pads make my strides smoother. The sneakers are so supportive and comfortable, I've worn them every day since I got them. Whether it's on my daily walks or just running errands around town, these have quickly become my new go-to shoes.
But don't just take it from me, more than 1,100 Zappos customers have also given the comfy running shoes their seal of approval — and a five-star rating to boot. "They are perfectly balanced between soft, lightweight, springy, and cushiony under my feet," one reviewer wrote. Another wearer said the shoes are "truly life-changing" because they drastically reduced their foot and knee pain.
Sizes range from 5 to 11, with half sizes and both wide and medium widths available. And there are 10 stylish colorways to choose from, including classic black and white, as well as bolder options like aqua and peach. At $140 a pair, they're slightly more expensive than other sneakers in my closet, but since they are so comfortable that I never want to take them off, I think they're well worth the cost. Shop the Hoka Clifton 8 running shoes for yourself below.
