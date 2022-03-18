These Comfortable Flared Yoga Pants Are Perfect for Travel, Workouts, and More
Whether you're a frequent traveler or a regular at the gym, you know the importance of comfortable clothing that moves with you. Yoga pants, for example, are a go-to piece in any activewear wardrobe, but they're also versatile enough for long flights and days of sightseeing since many are designed with plenty of stretch and moisture-wicking fabric. Amazon shoppers have found one pair that meets all this criteria and more, and they're currently on sale for as little as $11.
The Hiskywin Inner Pocket Yoga Pants are made from a soft, stretchy blend of polyester and spandex that's both breathable and quick drying, making them a solid option for both workouts and long travel days. They feature a flattering, high-waisted fit with a small hidden pocket in the waistband where you can store cards, cash, or other small essentials while you're on the move. Plus, flat seams help reduce chafing, so whether you're wearing them on a long run or a day spent walking around a new city, you'll remain comfortable.
The pants come in 13 colors, as well as five capri-length styles, six versions with side pockets, and seven options with front pockets. They run in sizes small to XXL, and a size chart with measurements from the brand will help you find the right fit, although several shoppers suggested sizing up. If you're looking for the best deal, check out the yoga pants in the light and dark purple colorways, since those are on sale for as little as $11 and $12, respectively. But if you're looking for a more neutral option, don't fret, since the black yoga pants are discounted right now for as little as $19.
To buy: amazon.com, from $19 (originally $22)
Amazon shoppers love these pants, and many specifically recommended them for travel. One reviewer, who said they "absolutely love the pants," noted that the bottoms are "great for traveling because they don't wrinkle in the suitcase and can be rolled up." Another emphasized their versatility and confirmed that they're easy to pack: "I can dress them up or down and they are great when I'm traveling because they're so comfortable and take up very little space in my travel bag."
To buy: amazon.com, from $11 (originally $31)
To buy: amazon.com, $22 (originally $24)
People who exercise regularly or are always on the move also complimented the stretch and style of the pants. In fact, an elementary school physical education teacher said they are "absolutely perfect for me because I move so much during the day," adding that they "love the coverage" of the opaque, squat-proof pants. Another wearer said they're "my go-to hiking pant," going on to say that "I like something stretchy for scrambling up rocks but that will still protect me from scrapes and sun."
If you're looking for a pair of comfortable, stylish yoga pants that you can wear with just about anything, whether you're hitting the hiking trail or exploring city streets, don't miss out on this pick from Hiskywin, especially while some pairs are on sale for as little as $11.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.