These Compression Sleeves Are a WFH Essential — and They’re Just $10

At this point, we know the benefits of wearing compression socks, especially while traveling, but definitely while working from home lately. By slightly constricting the leg, compression socks increase blood flow to the brain, which allows for sustainable productivity. Compression sleeves work the same way — by encouraging and sustaining blood flow, making you feel more energized and focused, as well as physically more comfortable.
Durable and stretchy, the HiRui Compression Sleeves come in one size and are suitable for anyone looking to boost circulation or even simply add a reliable layer of sun protection. The sleeves cover half the palm of the hand and stay put with holes for thumbs and a constricting upper-arm band.
Whether in preparation for a road trip or long drive or even for working from home, improving overall health, and staying comfortable, compression sleeves are the right move. Right now, these HiRui Compression Sleeves are nearly 40 percent off at only $10 for a set of two pairs — one black and grey and one white and black.
To buy: amazon.com, $10 (originally $16)
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.