Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This Car Air Mattress a 'Lifesaver' for Long Journeys
While road trips are a fun way to see new destinations, staying at a different hotel every night can start adding up quickly. Car camping is an easy way to save some money and enjoy the outdoors with a little added security, but it can be hard to find a comfortable sleeping position. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found a solution with the Hiraliy Car Air Mattress.
This handy travel essential is designed to fit in the back seat of your car, so you can catch some z's anytime you pull over. Not only is it made from a durable PVC material that is both puncture- and water-resistant, but it also comes with a detachable seat filler that fits perfectly into the cracks and crevices of the back of the car, so the mattress won't sag down as you sleep. Even better, you can flip the mattress and use it as a couch outside of the car, as the filler attachment will sit up like a headrest.
The car mattress can hold up 440 pounds at a time, and it fits comfortably in the back seat of most vehicles, including sedans, SUVs, and minivans (just be sure to measure your car before purchasing). The mattress features a slip-resistant flocked lining, so your blankets won't slide around, and it even comes with two matching inflatable pillows. Even better, each inflatable mattress comes with an electric air pump that can be plugged into your car's cigarette lighter socket, allowing you to easily blow it up while on the go — no wonder why so many people said it's "perfect for road trips." And it's important to note that since you can't wear a seat belt with the mattress in use, you shouldn't use it while someone else is driving.
To buy: amazon.com, $50 (originally $55)
Shoppers say the included pump is super easy to use, and it takes just a few minutes to blow the entire thing up. They also love how well the anti-leak valve works. Multiple owners raved about how well the mattress holds air, with one calling it the "most reliable no-leak air mattress." Another user who called it a "lifesaver" on long journeys wrote, "the bed stayed inflated from California to New Jersey." Others say it's "perfect for car camping" as it lets you enjoy nature without having to sleep outside.
And did we mention how easy it is to pack? Customers say it deflates quickly and folds up to fit inside its corresponding carrying case that won't take up too much space in your car. Whether you plan on using it for camping or a cross-country trip, the Hiraliy Car Air Mattress is definitely a smart buy. Shop one for yourself for just $50 here.
