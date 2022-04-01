Amazon Shoppers Are Calling This Car Air Mattress a 'Lifesaver' for Long Journeys

The car mattress can hold up 440 pounds at a time, and it fits comfortably in the back seat of most vehicles, including sedans, SUVs, and minivans (just be sure to measure your car before purchasing). The mattress features a slip-resistant flocked lining, so your blankets won't slide around, and it even comes with two matching inflatable pillows. Even better, each inflatable mattress comes with an electric air pump that can be plugged into your car's cigarette lighter socket, allowing you to easily blow it up while on the go — no wonder why so many people said it's "perfect for road trips." And it's important to note that since you can't wear a seat belt with the mattress in use, you shouldn't use it while someone else is driving.