Hinge Partnered With Uncommon Goods To Create the Perfect Virtual Date Night Kit

Hinge has been coupling up singles all over the world, more and more every year, and they're not letting a pandemic stop their matchmaking capabilities. Hinge has partnered with unique gifting e-tailer Uncommon Goods to create the perfect solution to virtual dating — a cocktail kit with ice-breaking conversation starters.
Along with some special ingredients for three different craft cocktail of you and your date's choosing come date time, the Hinge x Uncommon Goods Virtual Date Kit comes with questions and statements to get the conversation rolling. Enough for three dates, you could even totally let this kit kickstart your relationship.
For every purchase of a kit, two are sent out — one to you and one to your date, of course. Have a partner already? Whether or not you're in close proximity to them, this date kit is the perfect way to kick start a fun afternoon or evening of companionship virtually or in-person.
The kits come complete with stainless steel jiggers for measuring and ingredients for three beautiful cocktails:
Add alcohol or don't — it's totally your choice. Getting the ball rolling during dates without that dreaded "interview" feeling is now easier than ever.
To buy: uncommongoods.com, $30/two kits
Kendall Cornish is an e-commerce editor at Travel + Leisure. She's never lived anywhere longer than three years, but currently resides in Brooklyn with her cat and beloved Dyson vacuum. You can follow her on Instagram at @kendall.cornish.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.