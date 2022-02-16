This Flattering One-piece Swimsuit Has Nearly 13,000 Perfect Ratings — and It's on Sale
Swimsuit shopping can be a struggle for everyone. With so many styles, silhouettes, and colors to choose from, it can feel downright impossible to find a suit that is equal parts comfortable and flattering. However, Amazon shoppers seemed to have found the "unicorn of bathing suits" in the Hilor One Shoulder Swimsuit, with nearly 13,000 people giving it a perfect five-star rating.
The one-piece swimsuit is made from a soft, stretchy nylon-spandex blend that wearers say keeps everything in place while running after little ones and swimming (one reviewer even put it through a burpee test and confirmed it didn't budge). Along with a ruffled one-shoulder neckline, the cute one-piece also features ruching at the midsection, which fans say boosts confidence and "helps with any insecurities in that area."
Not to mention, the swimsuit is fully lined, meaning it's "not see-through at all," according to customers, and it offers light bust support thanks to smooth, removable bra cups. People love that the suit provides ample coverage in the rear and that it doesn't ride up, no matter how active your day gets. And if you're worried about this suit not being flattering enough, one shopper called it "sexy but modest at the same time."
In fact, the one-piece also gets a stamp of approval from one of our own editors, Jessica Leigh Mattern, who has owned the bathing suit for more than four years. "Unlike other swimsuits, which I'm usually itching to get out of after a few hours, this one is polished enough to wear beyond the beach," she said in a review for Real Simple. "The versatile number can be worn with cropped jeans, wrap skirts, and denim shorts for a party, a cookout, or even out for dinner. Trust me, you'll get tons of compliments when you style it like a top."
With 44 different styles to pick from — including classic solids and pretty floral prints — it should be easy to find an option (or two) that you love. Sizes range from 6 to 16, and the brand suggests sizing up when ordering, since the swimsuit runs small (or consult the handy size chart).
But, the best news? The one-piece is currently on sale. Normally priced at $40, the one-shoulder suit can be yours for as little as $25, depending on which style and size you choose. So if you're looking to add a new figure-flattering and budget-friendly bathing suit to your travel wardrobe, look no further than the Hilor One Shoulder Swimsuit. Hurry and snap it up before it jumps back in price.