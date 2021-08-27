The Brand Behind the Internet-famous 'Nap Dress' Now Makes a Luxurious Hotel-style Robe

The Women's Hotel Robe is made in Portugal from 100 percent cotton, giving it a luxuriously soft feel. It fits similarly to an actual hotel robe with an oversized fit that's perfect for wrapping yourself up in, whether you're lounging in pajamas or just stepping out of the shower. A plush collar and roll-up cuffs give it an extra cozy feel, while two front pockets make this robe particularly convenient for getting ready or wearing around the house. It's available in three sizes: small/medium, large/extra large, and 2XL/3XL, so you'll be sure to find a comfortable fit.