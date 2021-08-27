The Brand Behind the Internet-famous 'Nap Dress' Now Makes a Luxurious Hotel-style Robe
Hill House Home has made waves in the fashion industry with its famous Nap Dress. It takes cues from the cottagecore trend with a smocked bodice and ruffled sleeves that's stylish enough to wear anywhere, and comfortable enough to wear while napping.
But the brand also offers a variety of stunning apparel, accessories, and home goods, including a beautiful hotel-style bathrobe. Even if you haven't booked your next hotel stay yet, you can still feel as if you've been transported to a luxury resort suite with this plush, absorbent robe. And who wouldn't want to feel like they're on vacation without ever leaving home?
The Women's Hotel Robe is made in Portugal from 100 percent cotton, giving it a luxuriously soft feel. It fits similarly to an actual hotel robe with an oversized fit that's perfect for wrapping yourself up in, whether you're lounging in pajamas or just stepping out of the shower. A plush collar and roll-up cuffs give it an extra cozy feel, while two front pockets make this robe particularly convenient for getting ready or wearing around the house. It's available in three sizes: small/medium, large/extra large, and 2XL/3XL, so you'll be sure to find a comfortable fit.
To buy: hillhousehome.com, $100
The robe is currently sold in four color combinations: Pastel Trellis (a French textile-inspired floral), Mermaid (a colorful, sea life-inspired print), Rainbow (white with multi-colored piping details), and White & Navy. For a personal touch, you can add an embroidered monogram of up to 10 characters with a choice of 10 colors. You can outfit your entire family in this luxe robe too, since it comes in men's and kid's sizing.
If you're in the market for a new bathrobe, especially one that will make you feel like you're on vacation when you're just lounging at home, you'll want to check out this stylish option from Hill House Home ASAP. You can even add the brand's bath and hand towels to completely transform your bathroom into an enviable suite that's straight out of your favorite resort.
