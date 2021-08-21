This $30 Handheld Steamer Is Lightweight, Powerful, and Super Easy to Pack
Every traveler knows there's nothing worse than arriving at your destination and opening a suitcase full of wrinkled clothing. If you don't want to waste precious vacation time ironing out all the creases, you may want to invest in the Hilife Handheld Steamer. Tons of Amazon shoppers are calling it one of their go-to "travel essentials" because it removes wrinkles quickly and efficiently.
The clothes steamer can hold up to 24 milliliters of water at a time and provides up to 15 minutes of continuous steaming. Shoppers say it heats up quickly and removes wrinkles just as fast. Plus, it weighs less than two pounds and is only slightly larger than a smartphone, so it won't take up too much luggage space or weigh you down.
Its power cord is nine feet long, so you can easily move around with the handheld steamer. Each device comes with a brush attachment that helps concentrate the steam to remove creases on thicker fabrics, and a handy measuring cup that helps you pour in water without spills. While customers rave about how safe and easy to use the garment steamer is, the brand warns you not to add water past the maximum line or tilt the appliance past a 45-degree angle to prevent hot water from spilling out.
To buy: amazon.com, $30
One person said the portable steamer works so well they said they "won't leave home without it." While another wrote "This steamer is always packed in my suitcase. Works great for this world traveler!"
"This is a great little steamer that works excellently," said one five-star review. "In fact it's the second one I bought. Got one for my daughter who likes to travel and now doesn't have to worry about ironing her clothes if they get wrinkled in her suitcase. It worked so well that I ordered one for myself. It's so much easier than getting out the ironing board and iron. It heats up very quickly and holds plenty of water to get your clothes steamed and wrinkle free, while also being a nice compact size."
Perhaps the best part? The handheld steamer is actually affordable and will only set you back $30. Cut down on your unpacking time and snag one for yourself before your next trip.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.