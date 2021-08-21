This $30 Handheld Steamer Is Lightweight, Powerful, and Super Easy to Pack

"This is a great little steamer that works excellently," said one five-star review. "In fact it's the second one I bought. Got one for my daughter who likes to travel and now doesn't have to worry about ironing her clothes if they get wrinkled in her suitcase. It worked so well that I ordered one for myself. It's so much easier than getting out the ironing board and iron. It heats up very quickly and holds plenty of water to get your clothes steamed and wrinkle free, while also being a nice compact size."