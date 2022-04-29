The Best Hiking Shoes on Sale at Amazon Right Now
If you're gearing up for a summer spent in the great outdoors, you're going to want footwear that will keep up with you. For many people, that means a good pair of hiking boots or shoes. And for avid adventurers looking to upgrade their outdoor apparel, now's the perfect time to shop, since many hiking shoes are on sale on Amazon right now.
Shop customer-loved brands like Columbia and Merrell, including best-selling women's styles from each brand. The Merrell Moab 2 Vent Hiking Shoes, for example, are currently the top-selling style in the women's hiking shoes category, and they're on sale for as little as $58 right now. Similarly, a best-selling pair of Columbia hiking boots with more than 10,000 five-star ratings is also deeply discounted to $70 for a limited time. Whether you're a beginner or an avid hiker, you won't want to miss out on these deals.
Keep reading for more on the best women's hiking shoes and boots on sale at Amazon right now. But don't wait to shop, since we don't know how long these deals will last and some sizes and color combinations are already selling out.
Merrell Moab 2 Vent Hiking Shoes
Looking for a classic pair of hiking shoes that you can wear for just about any outdoor adventure? Check out this pick from Merrell. The shoes have a suede and mesh upper (as well as a mesh lining) that's both protective and breathable. The tongue is designed to keep out debris, while a reinforced toe cap will protect your feet on the trail. Plus, the Vibram lug sole offers plenty of traction to keep you stable.
There's a reason these are the best-selling women's hiking shoes on Amazon — shoppers love how comfortable and durable they are. One reviewer raved about the shoes and their comfortable, lightweight feel, writing that "there was no break-in time at all." Another wearer with bunions and flat feet reported: "I hike four or five times a week and Merrell [shoes] are the only ones that are supportive enough for me not to have painful feet after my hikes."
To buy: amazon.com, from $58 (originally $110)
Saucony Versafoam Excursion Tr13 Walking Shoes
These synthetic and mesh shoes offer plenty of support, since they have responsive foam cushioning. They may look like a typical running shoe, but they're made for the trails. The shoes' traction is also top-notch, since they feature triangular-lugged grips on the outsole that will help you find solid footing on rocks and uneven surfaces. They're available in 10 color combinations and range in size from 6 to 11.
Shoppers love these shoes for hiking and trail running, with many complimenting their "out of the box" comfort and lightweight feel. One reviewer complimented their fit, and said "for the first time in months, [I had] no blisters after a long hike."
To buy: amazon.com, from $50 (originally $70)
Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Hiking Boots
Amazon's best-selling hiking boots for women are this pair from Columbia, which is an affordable dupe for the pair worn by Reese Witherspoon in the film "Wild" if you order the elk shade with the red laces. They have a stylish suede upper with seam-sealed construction, so they'll keep your feet comfortable and dry. You'll also find a lightweight cushioned insole that will add plenty of support without weighing you down. Finally, a grippy rubber outsole offers plenty of traction for a stable feel on different terrains. These boots are also a great option for hikers with wide feet, since they're available in sizes 5 to 12 with half sizes and wide options.
It's no wonder the boots have more than 10,000 five-star ratings on Amazon and best-seller status. Satisfied shoppers say they're "sturdy and comfortable." Another plus? Several reviewers mention that they don't have a break-in period. One even said that "these were great from the get go," and they had "no blisters" after an 8-mile hike.
To buy: amazon.com, from $70 (originally $90)
Keen Explore Waterproof Hiking Shoes
If you're in need of versatile hiking shoes that you can easily take from the trail to town, this pair from Keen is the way to go. The surprisingly stylish hikers have a sleek athletic shoe look, although they're made for traversing tough terrain. They have lightweight mesh uppers that remain breathable while keeping your feet dry, as well as contoured heels that keep your feet in place as you move and multi-directional lugs on the rubber sole. Plus, the shoes come in a variety of colors that will go with just about anything in your activewear wardrobe. They're on sale for as little as $86, but you'll have to add them to your cart to see the final sale price.
And while reviewers do rave about how good the hiking shoes look, they also compliment their comfortable feel and performance on the trails. One shopper wrote, "I've hiked over 20 miles (after a short break-in period) in differing conditions and find these shoes to be lightweight and very comfortable, especially when carrying a 40-pound backpack."
To buy: amazon.com, from $80 (originally $150)
Skechers Relaxed Fit Trego Alpine Trail Hiking Boot
For hikers who count durability and ankle support among their top priorities in a hiking boot, don't miss out on this affordable pair from Skechers. The rugged boots are made from a tough leather-like material with mesh panels that ensure breathability. There's a shock-absorbing midsole to provide comfortable cushioning, as well as a secure fit around the ankle for support and stability. Plus, the rubber sole has all the traction you'll need for wet and uneven terrain.
More than 1,300 shoppers love these hiking boots, with many calling them "very comfortable to wear from day one" and "totally waterproof." One reviewer said that thanks to the boots' cushioning, "my feet were so comfortable," and "they're waterproof, [so when] I hiked through creeks they kept my feet dry." They added that the shoes "have excellent traction, plenty of room in the toe area, and they were secure [so] they didn't slip in the heel."
To buy: amazon.com, from $62 (originally $94)
Adidas Outdoor Terrex Ax3 Hiking Shoe
Adidas may be well known for its athletic and casual footwear, although the brand also makes a great hiking shoe. This pair has an abrasion-resistant mesh and synthetic upper that will let your feet breathe and keep you cool, as well as a unique sockliner that will keep out debris on the trail. There's also a lightweight cushioned midsole and a grippy rubber outsole for support and traction. And since they're from Adidas, you can count on that classic three-stripe design.
Shoppers rave about the hiking shoes, including several who have taken them on trips to National Parks to really put them to the test. "These shoes were absolutely lifesavers," one wearer wrote after hiking in Moab, Utah, and in Arches and Canyonlands National Parks. Another reviewer called them "the best hiking shoes for spring [and] summer," going on to say that "for the first time ever, my toes don't hurt during a hike."
To buy: amazon.com, from $56 (originally $80)
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.