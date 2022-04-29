 The Best Hiking Shoes on Sale at Amazon Right Now

If you're in need of versatile hiking shoes that you can easily take from the trail to town, this pair from Keen is the way to go. The surprisingly stylish hikers have a sleek athletic shoe look, although they're made for traversing tough terrain. They have lightweight mesh uppers that remain breathable while keeping your feet dry, as well as contoured heels that keep your feet in place as you move and multi-directional lugs on the rubber sole. Plus, the shoes come in a variety of colors that will go with just about anything in your activewear wardrobe. They're on sale for as little as $86, but you'll have to add them to your cart to see the final sale price.