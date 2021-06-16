These 'High Quality' Luggage Tag Holders Are 30% Off Right Now for Travel + Leisure Readers
Taking a cruise in 2020: A horrible, impossible idea. Taking a cruise in 2021: A doable, aspirational plan. That's how quickly our opinions on sharing deck space with several thousand all-inclusive cruise vacationers have changed. This year, with vaccinations on the rise and cruise lines doing everything they can to ensure safety, not only is it possible, but it's encouraged to get back out there on the open water. Even your favorite Friends are getting back onto cruise ships.
Seasoned cruisers know everything they need to pack for a vacation via the sea - things like anti-nausea medication, plenty of sunscreen, fun and fashionable dinner outfits, and their best poker faces for the casino floor. But the one thing they might be forgetting is a luggage tag holder to make sure their baggage travels safely with them.
These luggage tag holder options in particular are beloved by Amazon shoppers because they're high-quality, easy to use, and do exactly what they're supposed to. Amazon carries several different options from Highwind and they've earned thousands of five-star reviews from happy travelers. And, until Sunday, June 20, they're 30 percent off just for Travel + Leisure readers with code "30TRAVTAGS."
One design, the Cruise Luggage Tag Holder Zip Seal & Steel, is made specifically for tags, boarding passes, and other paper documents sent to customers of Royal Caribbean Celebrity Cruise liners. You can choose between a set of four or eight holders, both with or without ID sleeves. They're made from durable, heavy duty plastic and are connected to suitcases by extra sturdy braided stainless steel loops that Highwind says will prevent the tag from ever falling off your bag. Plus, they have a zip-top closure so water and other liquids can't get in and ruin important slips of paper. Shoppers love that they're ″extremely useful, high quality, and convenient to use,″ and that they were able to find a solution to such a niche problem.
"In the past, I've just stapled my tags to the handle of my suitcase," another shopper writes. "However, the last time it rained and the ink bled so it was difficult to read our names. These tag holders were the perfect solution! I printed and folded the papers and inserted them into the plastic holders, zipped them close, and fed it through to attach to my suitcase. The tags stayed perfect, no worry about tears or water ruining them."
While these tags are specifically designed for those cruise lines, Highwind makes the same trusted product for luggage tags that display contact information (the Initial Bag Tag) in case a bag goes missing on a plane, train, or bus, plus another that can fit tags from any major cruise company, and more.
To get ready for your next adventure on the high seas, or to add a little extra flair to your luggage with a personalized tag, shop the Cruise Luggage Tag Holder Zip Seal & Steel, the Initial Bag Tag, or the entire suite of Highland luggage tags. Just be sure to use the promotional code "30TRAVTAGS" at checkout.
