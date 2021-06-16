These 'High Quality' Luggage Tag Holders Are 30% Off Right Now for Travel + Leisure Readers

One design, the Cruise Luggage Tag Holder Zip Seal & Steel, is made specifically for tags, boarding passes, and other paper documents sent to customers of Royal Caribbean Celebrity Cruise liners. You can choose between a set of four or eight holders, both with or without ID sleeves. They're made from durable, heavy duty plastic and are connected to suitcases by extra sturdy braided stainless steel loops that Highwind says will prevent the tag from ever falling off your bag. Plus, they have a zip-top closure so water and other liquids can't get in and ruin important slips of paper. Shoppers love that they're ″extremely useful, high quality, and convenient to use,″ and that they were able to find a solution to such a niche problem.