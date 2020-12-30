This Road Trip Hack Will Keep Your Car (and the People in It) Organized and Tidy

Road trips are among the best ways to get your car messy, inside and out. So, if there are ways to enjoy family car rides while minimizing clutter, I'm sure we'd all be interested. Cue the High Road CarHop Car Organizer.
This car organizer has a snack tray and cooler, and since it fits perfectly between the two back car seats, it'll help keep your passengers (read: kids) as tidy as they can be. With pockets for books, iPads, and notepads on the side, as well as hidden compartments perfect for stuffed animals, scarves, or other provisions, this organizer can hold it all.
It also comes with a shoulder strap, so taking it out of the car to a picnic or to go camping is totally convenient. One customer "recently drove across country and bought this for the journey. It definitely came in handy, giving [them] a few more cupholders, some pockets for putting things like pens, paper, tissues, wipes, hand sanitizer, sunglasses etc, and a small cooler to keep a few drinks and snacks."
At just $35, this road trip hack is one of the best ways to keep your long drives free from excessive clutter and teach small children how to keep their spaces neat and tidy, the value of which is indispensable for little soon-to-be world travelers.
To buy: amazon.com, $35
