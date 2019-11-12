Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Staying hydrated, especially when you travel, can be difficult. With the 'go, go, go' attitude of today, it's easy to fall behind on your aqua intake, and, speaking for myself, I could definitely use the help. When you find typical water bottles, sitting at your desk or weighing down your backpack, aren't doing the trick, the HidrateSpark 3 is ready to step in.

The HidrateSpark is a smart water bottle that offers glowing reminders (yes – it literally glows) to take a sip and rehydrate. Not only do these reminders come in the form of your very water bottle lighting up, but the HidrateSpark will also send you push notifications through the app it communicates with.

Throughout the day you can see exactly how much water you're drinking. Stay on top of your hydration during flights, too, by adjusting your intake on the app. This will prompt your bottle to notify you to drink more while you're in that bone-dry pressurized cabin.

Hidrate Spark Water Bottle Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

The HidrateSpark is a game-changer for me as a frequent flyer – I couldn't be more enthused about the reminders to better hydrate while in the air. The bottle itself is lightweight despite its technology and actually syncs to most fitness apps, including Apple Health, FitBit, and Google Fit, so I can track my hydration against my fitness goals.

The common format battery lasts for months and is easily replaceable. The bottle itself is also easily hand-washable, food safe, and BPA-free.