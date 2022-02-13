These Workout-friendly and Travel-ready Leggings Are Up to 40% Off Right Now
Whether you're an avid gym goer or a traveler who prioritizes comfort, a good pair of leggings will take you far. Amazon has plenty of versatile, affordable leggings to choose from, but one style in particular that shoppers can't stop wearing is this pair from Hi Clasmix, which is available to buy individually and in packs of three. Some sets are on sale for up to 40 percent off right now, so now's the perfect time to stock up on comfy workout gear and loungewear.
The Hi Clasmix High Waisted Leggings are made from a blend of polyester and spandex, so they're soft, stretchy, and opaque, making them a great option for both chilling and sweating. The full-length leggings have a high-waisted fit and a flattering 4.5-inch waistband, which shoppers say stays up even during intense exercise.
The ultra-stretchy leggings are available in two sizes — small/medium and large/extra large — and a size chart with measurements from the brand will help you find the right fit. A single pair of leggings is just $13 (before factoring in a coupon on Amazon that gives you 5 percent off), and you can save when you purchase a three-pack, available in all black and multicolored options.
To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $40)
To buy: amazon.com, $13
Shoppers really love these leggings, giving them more than 7,900 five-star ratings. One reviewer even called them "truly perfect leisure or travel pants," adding that "I've also worked out in them and they hold up well without needing to be pulled up constantly."
Another shopper (and avid leggings-wearer) emphasized how comfortable they are. "I practically live in leggings, and these are definitely one of the softest brands I have," they wrote.
For a pair (or three) of comfortable, versatile leggings, check out this pick from Hi Clasmix on Amazon while it's on sale for up to 40 percent off.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.