Shoppers Say These $37 Leggings Are a Dupe for Their High-end Counterparts — and You Can Get Them on Amazon
If you're into fitness, you know a good pair of leggings can be the difference between a lackluster workout and an effective one. But what exactly makes leggings "good?" Well, for starters, leggings made from a thick, durable, and squat-proof (aka non-see-through) fabric are ideal, and ample compression is a must. Many leggings look stylish, but once put to the test, quickly tear, sag, or stretch, proving they may belong in your loungewear drawer rather than with your activewear. You can easily buy reliable leggings from high-end brands, but you'll also find yourself shelling out wads of cash. Unless, of course, you find an affordable dupe.
With the HeyNuts Essential 7/8 Leggings, you can rest assured that every workout has the potential to be a productive one. The leggings, which many shoppers liken to their expensive, name brand counterparts, hold everything in place without tearing or stretching to the point of becoming see-through — and they do it all for under $40 on Amazon.
Made from a sleek and smooth nylon-spandex fabric blend, the leggings are designed to withstand everything from yoga and pilates to daily runs and intense gym workouts. A high waist prevents the seamless waistband from digging into the skin while offering compression and tummy control, and a soft, matte finish keeps things as comfy as they are stylish. They even boast a hidden inner pocket to keep small items like keys, money, or lip balm. It's truly no surprise that more than 4,000 shoppers have rated them five stars and favored them over leggings three times the price.
"Your mission to find the closest leggings to the Lululemon Aligns can now come to an end," one reviewer wrote. "I've been browsing through Amazon for months now and ordered countless leggings. These are the answer. They are very soft and brushed. They are slightly thicker than the Lululemon Aligns and feel more compressive in the tummy, which is great for that time of month or after a large meal. However, they are still extremely comfortable and buttery soft, and I can wear these all day."
To buy: amazon.com, from $21
The leggings come in eight different styles, which is perfect, since you'll likely want to order them in multiple colors after you try your first pair. Grab them in six hues ranging from black to beige, or in stylishly subtle green or grey camo print. Each style is designed with special figure-flattering glute stitching, so you're sure to look incredible no matter which color or print you choose.
If you're looking for quality leggings but are tired of dropping hundreds of dollars on them, pick up a pair or two of HeyNuts Essential 7/8 Leggings now. They look and feel better than your pricey favorites, and you may just find yourself living in them.
