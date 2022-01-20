Shoppers Say These $37 Leggings Are a Dupe for Their High-end Counterparts — and You Can Get Them on Amazon

If you're into fitness, you know a good pair of leggings can be the difference between a lackluster workout and an effective one. But what exactly makes leggings "good?" Well, for starters, leggings made from a thick, durable, and squat-proof (aka non-see-through) fabric are ideal, and ample compression is a must. Many leggings look stylish, but once put to the test, quickly tear, sag, or stretch, proving they may belong in your loungewear drawer rather than with your activewear. You can easily buy reliable leggings from high-end brands, but you'll also find yourself shelling out wads of cash. Unless, of course, you find an affordable dupe.