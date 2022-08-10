Thousands of Amazon Shoppers Are Calling These the 'Best Travel Shoes Ever' — and  They're as Little as $41

No matter where you're traveling, you'll need a supportive pair of shoes to keep up with any busy itinerary. Luckily, nearly 40,000 Amazon shoppers have found the perfect pair. Not only are the Hey Dude Wendy Lace-Up Loafers incredibly comfortable on your feet, but owners say they are also "so lightweight and easy to pack."

The pair of shoes weighs less than 10 ounces, so it will barely add any weight to your luggage. Plus, the loafers are super flexible and can fold up, making them easy to squeeze into overstuffed bags. They also have rugged outsoles and memory foam cushioned insoles that are removable and machine-washable, so you can easily eliminate any unwanted odors after long trips.

Even better, their slip-on design makes them super easy to pull on and off — so getting through TSA security lines should be a breeze. The shoes' simple design makes them ultra-versatile, and shoppers say they "look good with everything." One raved, "These are the best, most comfortable shoes ever. They can be dressed down or up."

To buy: amazon.com, from $41

With details like this, it's easy to see why so many people have called them the "best travel shoe ever." One buyer wrote, "I needed a pair of shoes for a weekend vacation where I was traveling light, but needed comfort for lots of walking… They are super comfortable, and we're perfect for walking long distances."

The comfy travel shoes are sold in full sizes, ranging from 4 to 12, though you should note that many customers recommend sizing down. If you are still having trouble figuring out which one to choose, the brand has a handy size chart you can refer to. One customer who said the slip-on shoes were more comfortable than their house slippers wrote, "I love these shoes! If I could, I would have a pair in every color."

Tons of other happy owners shared their sentiment and said they would love to have all the colorways in their wardrobe, and with a whopping 39 styles to choose from, that's saying something. Thankfully, prices start at just $41 depending on which size and color you choose, so you can stock up on a few pairs without breaking the bank.

