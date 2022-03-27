Shoppers Say This Backpack Is Perfect for Work and Travel — and It's 40% Off Right Now
Whether you're planning a trip or getting ready to return to the office, backpacks are always a solid option. The right bag will have room for all your essentials, including a laptop, books, wallet, cellphone, water bottle, and umbrella, without putting too much strain on your back or shoulders while carrying it. Herschel Supply Co. is well known for its stylish yet functional bags, and this mid-size backpack that's available at Nordstrom is no exception. The best part? Some colors are on sale 40 percent off, so there's no better time to shop.
The Nova Mid Volume Backpack features a structured shape and is made from durable polyester. It measures 16 inches tall by 11 inches wide by 5 inches deep, making it compact enough for convenient storage while leaving room for all your travel must-haves. It has adjustable padded straps that make it comfortable to carry, as well as two top handles, so it's easy to grab out of an overhead bin or from under your plane seat.
With any backpack, one of the most important features is, of course, pockets. This bag has one exterior zippered pocket with room for small items like keys and a cell phone — there's even an attached key ring so you'll never have to dig around your bag for your keys again. You'll also find two sleeves on the outside to store your water bottle, travel mug, or umbrella securely. Inside, the backpack has a laptop sleeve that can fit computers up to 13 inches, as well as a roomy main compartment.
The backpack is available in six colors on Nordstrom's site, including four that are on sale right now: floral print, rose pink, pink gingham, and black gingham.
Shoppers love the backpack, with many saying it's perfect for travel. One reviewer bought the bag for international travel and said "it fit everything I needed for the plane ride without being too bulky, and it served its purpose well when I was exploring the city." Another reviewer complimented how spacious the backpack is. "It fit my big camera, first aid kit, water bottle, GoPro, and everything else I needed."
Commuters also love the bag for everyday use, and one said it's "the perfect size to bring my laptop to and from work," while another owner, who walks three miles to and from work, added that "it sits well on my back, looks good when I am dressed up or down, and is quite comfortable." A final user raved about its sleek design, saying "even the water bottle pockets are elegant and subtle."
If you're looking for a new backpack for work, school, or travel, don't miss out on this pick from Herschel Supply Co., especially while it's on sale at Nordstrom for 40 percent off.
