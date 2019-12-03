Amazon’s Cyber Monday Sale Isn’t Over yet — This Herschel Backpack Is Still Over 30% Off

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Many Cyber Monday sales have come and gone, but you can still get some great deals on Amazon, including this travel-friendly Herschel Supply Co. backpack.

The Pop Quiz Classic Backpack from Herschel Supply Co. has a simple look but it has plenty of helpful features that make it a great travel or work bag. Plus, it's currently $25 off on Amazon.

Inside the backpack you'll find a padded and fleece lined 15" laptop sleeve, so you can keep your electronics safe but within reach. There's also internal organizers in the front pocket and a fleece lined sunglasses compartment. A waterproof exterior zipper also makes this backpack great for all seasons.

Amazon shoppers love this backpack for a variety of uses, from travel to daily commuting to school. "I love all of the pockets, and the main compartment easily fit all of my computer accessories, two books, my jacket, snacks, and a spare pair of flats. That's a lot! It never felt uncomfortable or over-packed," one reviewer wrote.

Another shopper commented on the bag's simple yet functional features. "I find that many backpacks have too many features, too many specialized pockets, gizmos, and useless weight (also making them too big). This bag is simple with the right amount of storage space to keep you from overfilling it and killing your back."

