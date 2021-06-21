Summer is here, and if you happen to not have air conditioning or you simply run hot, you're likely on the market for a high-quality fan (or three). But as we move through the COVID-19 pandemic, air purification is of even greater importance than we may have known it to be before. Luckily, there are plenty of models that combine both cooling and air purification - and some of the best ones happen to be on sale now for Amazon Prime Day.