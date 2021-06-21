The Best Air Purifiers for Every Size Space on Sale for Amazon Prime Day

Time to clear the air.
By Kendall Cornish
June 21, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Summer is here, and if you happen to not have air conditioning or you simply run hot, you're likely on the market for a high-quality fan (or three). But as we move through the COVID-19 pandemic, air purification is of even greater importance than we may have known it to be before. Luckily, there are plenty of models that combine both cooling and air purification - and some of the best ones happen to be on sale now for Amazon Prime Day.

Related: More Amazon Prime Day deals for the home

If you've already got work trips or well-deserved vacations lined up and are mostly concerned about air cleanliness while en route, there are plenty of portable, personal space, and small space air purifiers that can come with you.

Some units use ionization to cleanse the air, but the recommended models use a filtration system that removes dust particles and releases cleaner air back into the environment. Here, we're looking at HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) purifiers, which force air through fine mesh filters to physically remove dust without emitting new, potentially harmful materials into the air.

And it's not just dust - allergens like pollen as well as smoke, mold, pet dander, bacteria, and even odor-causing material can be filtered through. HEPA purifiers are a great way to decrease allergy symptoms and make your home a healthier space overall, especially if yours has multiple people going in and out each day. When just staying cool isn't enough, these cooling air purifiers are here to keep you and your whole family comfortable and healthy this summer.

Scroll on to shop the best air purifiers on sale for Prime Day.

Best Portable Personal Space Air Purifiers

Best Table Top Air Purifiers

Best Air Purifiers for Small to Medium Rooms

Best Air Purifiers for Large to Extra-large Rooms

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com