The Best Air Purifiers for Every Size Space on Sale for Amazon Prime Day
Summer is here, and if you happen to not have air conditioning or you simply run hot, you're likely on the market for a high-quality fan (or three). But as we move through the COVID-19 pandemic, air purification is of even greater importance than we may have known it to be before. Luckily, there are plenty of models that combine both cooling and air purification - and some of the best ones happen to be on sale now for Amazon Prime Day.
If you've already got work trips or well-deserved vacations lined up and are mostly concerned about air cleanliness while en route, there are plenty of portable, personal space, and small space air purifiers that can come with you.
Some units use ionization to cleanse the air, but the recommended models use a filtration system that removes dust particles and releases cleaner air back into the environment. Here, we're looking at HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) purifiers, which force air through fine mesh filters to physically remove dust without emitting new, potentially harmful materials into the air.
And it's not just dust - allergens like pollen as well as smoke, mold, pet dander, bacteria, and even odor-causing material can be filtered through. HEPA purifiers are a great way to decrease allergy symptoms and make your home a healthier space overall, especially if yours has multiple people going in and out each day. When just staying cool isn't enough, these cooling air purifiers are here to keep you and your whole family comfortable and healthy this summer.
Best Portable Personal Space Air Purifiers
- Wein Minimate Personal Air Purifier, $50 (originally $70)
- Wein AS300 Portable Rechargable Air Purifier, $100 (originally $115)
- Calody Personal Air Purifier and UV Light Sanitizer, $32 (originally $60)
Best Table Top Air Purifiers
- Up to 107 square feet: PARTU Air Purifier with Fragrance Sponge, $38 (originally $60)
- Up to 161 square feet: LEVOIT Desktop Air Purifier with Fragrance Sponge, $40 (originally $50)
- Up to 215 square feet: Kloudi Air Purifier with Fragrance Sponge, $54 (originally $100)
Best Air Purifiers for Small to Medium Rooms
- Up to 219 square feet: LEVOIT Small Air Purifier, $90 (originally $100)
- Up to 250 square feet: Molekule Air Mini HEPA Purifier, $439 (originally $500)
- Upt to 266 square feet: Bissell Smart Purifier with HEPA and Carbon Filters, $160 (originally $230)
- Up to 320 square feet: ULTTY Air Purifying Bladeless Fan, $120 with coupon (originally $150)
Best Air Purifiers for Large to Extra-large Rooms
- Up to 360 square feet: Winix 5500-2 True HEPA Air Purifier, $160 (originally $250)
- Up to 361 square feet: Coway 1512-HH Air Purifier, $181 (originally $230)
- Up to 500 square feet: LEVOIT Air Purifier for Large Rooms, $108 (originally $120)
- Up to 500 square feet: Honeywell Insight HEPA Purifier, $218 (originally $290)
- Up to 540 square feet: Blueair Blue Pure Cooling System + HEPA Air Purifier, $225 (originally $300)
- Up to 915 square feet: GermGuardian True HEPA Filter Air Purifier and UV Light Sanitizer, $119 (originally $230)
- Up to 999 square feet: Dyson Pure Hot + Cold Air Purifier, Space Heater, and Fan, $499 (originally $530)
- Up to 1,600 square feet: Medify MA-40 Air Purifier, $189 (originally $350)
