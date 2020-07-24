Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This Comfy Beach and Camping Chair Weighs Just 3 Pounds — and You Can Get It on Amazon

While I love spending the day sitting oceanside with a good book, I don’t love the walk required to get there — mostly due to all of the heavy gear (the beach bag, cooler, umbrella, and chair) I’m toting along. A day at the beach should feel like, as the expression goes, a day at the beach, and that’s why I’m obsessed with this life-simplifying Amazon find.

This chair by Helinox, a brand that creates packable furniture, weighs just three pounds and folds up into a sleek pouch, making it easy to throw in a tote bag or carry in a backpack. The Prime-eligible piece goes for $150 on Amazon, which may seem steep, but trust me — and trust the many reviewers who call the convenient chair “a worthwhile investment.”

Unlike other popular beach chairs, which can feel bulky, heavy, and cumbersome, this little wonder is incredibly easy to carry thanks to its strong mesh material and its unexpectedly sturdy but light aluminum frame, which the brand developed just for its designs.

To my surprise, the chair, which looks thin and flimsy, felt supportive and cozy. In fact, its high back supported my back and head, allowing me to sit in it for hours — and even fall asleep, which is not something I’ve ever been able to do in any other upright beach chair. And thanks to its attached poles, which fold and come together with a stretchy bungee cord, everything was pre-attached and took me less than a minute to assemble.

I don’t just love throwing it in my beach bag — I’ve started bringing it with me everywhere, like to the park, friends’ rooftops, and family members’ backyards. It’s even compact enough to throw in a suitcase and bring along on cross-country flights and trips.

Amazon shoppers love it too, praising its lightness and comfortable design. Many owners also rave about how easy it is to set up as they bring it along to soccer games, picnics, campsites, hiking trips, boating ventures, and all sorts of adventures.

“I bought two of these chairs and they are my pride and joy,” one reviewer wrote. “They are definitely pricey, but, for me, they are totally worth it thanks to their versatility. I have taken them hiking, biking, and in a carry-on to travel across the country. They are very light and fit in a backpack. I would recommend them to anyone who is looking to invest in some camping chairs.”

And if you’re looking for other neat features — say, a wider seator curved feet for rocking — check out Helinox’s Amazon store, which is packed with options. Everything is foldable and light, ensuring your next day at the beach is easy and relaxing. Like it should be.

