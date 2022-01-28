Nearly 13,000 Amazon Shoppers Love How Flattering and Comfortable These Yoga Pants Are — and They're on Sale
Finding a comfortable pair of pants to travel in is tricky enough, but finding a pair that's also flattering and functional can feel downright impossible. Luckily, Amazon shoppers seem to have found a solution with the Heathyoga Yoga Pants. Nearly 13,000 of them have given the cozy bottoms their seal of approval, with one calling them the "perfect travel pants."
Made from an ultra-soft polyester/spandex blend, the yoga pants have a high rise, a wide waistband that won't slip down, and a bootcut silhouette that shoppers say looks super flattering on a variety of shapes and sizes. The bottoms have two side pockets big enough to hold your essentials, and moisture-wicking capabilities to keep you cool and dry. Plus, its four-way stretch technology gives you enough flexibility to move around comfortably, making them a great bottom to wear while traveling, working out, running errands, and more.
There are 10 versatile colors to choose from, and sizes range from XS to 3XL. Customers say the yoga pants pass the squat test and won't turn see-through as soon as you bend over, and offer the same level of quality of designer workout brands.
"I have a pair of Lululemon's, and these feel like the same quality if not better, and I immediately came back and bought another pair," wrote one shopper. "The material is thick but soft, not see-through at all, and the pockets are awesome. It also seems to repel pet hair, which is a huge plus in my household. So far, I'm such a big fan girl for these pants, and will probably get more colors!"
"I'm a huge fan of yoga pants with pockets and wear them almost every day," wrote another. "These bootcut pants are fine for exercise, but 'normal' enough for everyday, everywhere use. With the bootcut, they don't look like conventional yoga pants and are extremely comfortable and flattering. And, of course, they still have the pockets. They are my go-to travel pants, and I have two pairs (black and navy) and probably will buy more."
Normally priced at $36 a pair, the top-rated yoga pants are currently on sale for as little as $20, depending on which size and style you choose. See what all the hype is about for yourself and shop a pair of the Heathyoga Bootcut Yoga Pants while they are still marked down.
