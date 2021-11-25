This Cocktail Kit Makes the Perfect Holiday Gift — and It's on Sale Right Now 

Now that the holiday season is here, it's time to put your bar cart to good use and start making festive cocktails you can enjoy all winter long. If you're looking for a way to upgrade your usual beverage routine, you won't want to miss out on Haus's new Deluxe Cocktail Kit. The set comes with a curated collection of delicious low-ABV apéritifs that will make you feel as if you're at an upscale cocktail bar without ever leaving your home. And right now, this seasonal kit is 20 percent off as part of Haus's Black Friday sale until November 29.