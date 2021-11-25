This Cocktail Kit Makes the Perfect Holiday Gift — and It's on Sale Right Now
Now that the holiday season is here, it's time to put your bar cart to good use and start making festive cocktails you can enjoy all winter long. If you're looking for a way to upgrade your usual beverage routine, you won't want to miss out on Haus's new Deluxe Cocktail Kit. The set comes with a curated collection of delicious low-ABV apéritifs that will make you feel as if you're at an upscale cocktail bar without ever leaving your home. And right now, this seasonal kit is 20 percent off as part of Haus's Black Friday sale until November 29.
The Deluxe Cocktail Kit from Haus comes with six apéritif flavors, including both classic and seasonal picks: Citrus Flower, New Fashioned, Grapefruit Jalapeño, Rose Rosé, Lemon Lavender, and Pomegranate Rosemary. Haus drinks are lower in alcohol than traditional spirits, yet packed with flavor and perfectly festive to enjoy with family and friends. You can also mix these apéritifs with wine, liquor, and other ingredients for a more complex cocktail (and if you're looking for recipe ideas, you can check out serving suggestions on Haus's website.)
Each spirit comes in a beautiful 200-milliliter glass bottle with a cork stopper that will look great on display on your counter or bar cart. The kit also comes with tasting notes and a cocktail book with over 20 recipes. Plus, if you're looking for the perfect gift for the cocktail lover in your life, this set is a must, since it comes in holiday-ready packaging. And if you like a particular flavor, you can also spring for a full-size bottle, which are also on sale right now.
To buy: drink.haus, $80 (originally $100)
As someone who's become a fan of making cocktails at home over the past year, I was excited to try out the unique flavors that Haus has to offer. I particularly enjoyed the festive Pomegranate Rosemary flavor paired with sparkling water, making an impressively simple yet complex-tasting beverage. I also love the variety in this kit, which has allowed me to try new flavors and ingredients I might not otherwise have gotten the chance to experiment with at home.
If you're looking for a new way to enjoy cocktails at home this winter or are still searching for a surefire holiday gift, you won't want to miss out on this kit from Haus, especially while it's still on sale for 20 percent off.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.