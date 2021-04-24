This $100 Chef's Knife Is The Best I've Ever Owned

I've never quite known where to start when it comes to buying kitchen knives. My foodie father instilled in me the importance of a great chef's knife, but I have to admit I didn't quite know what set many of the priciest ones apart from the $20 ones. I've heard everything from "you get what you pay for" to "it's doesn't need to cost an arm and a leg to perform well" and plenty of other cliches in-between.