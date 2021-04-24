knife set hast
This $100 Chef's Knife Is The Best I've Ever Owned
...and the entire set is more than worth it.
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
At Travel + Leisure, we're dedicated to helping you find the absolute best products to meet your needs on the road and at home. The T+L Top Picks seal is awarded to items our editors have determined to be the best buys in their category.
I've never quite known where to start when it comes to buying kitchen knives. My foodie father instilled in me the importance of a great chef's knife, but I have to admit I didn't quite know what set many of the priciest ones apart from the $20 ones. I've heard everything from "you get what you pay for" to "it's doesn't need to cost an arm and a leg to perform well" and plenty of other cliches in-between.
So, when I got the chance to test HAST, a newer Japanese steel knife label (conveniently sold on Amazon), I figured it'd be a great place to start. I didn't expect it to be where my search ended, but I couldn't be more satisfied.
Credit: Courtesy of HAST
HAST knives are made of Matrix Powder Steel, which gives them even the most opposing qualities of steel — they're flexible, seamless, and thin while being durable, incredibly hard, and more stable than traditional steel construction.
Additionally, as someone who absolutely abhors crumbs and unclean crevices, the seamless one-piece design of all HAST knives means I never have to worry about their cleanliness. They're easily and quickly washed by hand — no need to involve a scrubber to get in-between the steel of the blade and the wood, plastic, rubber, or other material of the handle.
Even though the handle of HAST knives are the same powder steel material as the blade, the lightweight feel of the knifes as whole pieces alongside their ergonomic and aerodynamic shape makes handling each knife in the collection more comfortable than I've experienced with other knives.
Credit: Courtesy of HAST
To buy: HAST 8" Chefs Knife, amazon.com, $99
Trust me when I say that these knives, complete with the beautiful glass display, are more than worth it for anyone with a love of design and cooking well at home.
Kendall Cornish is an e-commerce editor at Travel + Leisure. She's never lived anywhere longer than three years, but currently resides in Brooklyn with her cat and beloved Dyson vacuum. You can follow her on Instagram at @kendall.cornish.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.