Beachgoers Are Obsessed With This Adorable Crochet Cover-up — and It's Less Than $25
You've likely stocked up on cute bikinis and one-pieces to celebrate the start of summer. But if you haven't found a new swimsuit cover-up to add to your warm-weather wardrobe, now is definitely the time. Luckily, you don't need to look far to find a great option. Nearly 15,000 Amazon shoppers recommend this stylish and comfortable HarHay option, with many going so far as to call it the "best cover-up ever."
With its relaxed, oversized fit and loosely knit design, the crochet cover-up provides coverage to protect you from the sun, while still being lightweight and breathable to prevent you from overheating on a hot day. Shoppers say its polyester material is super soft against the skin and the high-low silhouette ensures it looks just as good when worn on its own as a cover-up dress as it does when paired with a pair of shorts.
While the drapey cover-up is listed as one size fits all, you can customize the fit thanks to the two drawstrings along the sides that allow you to tighten the sides or keep them flowy. "So comfy and great material, plus I love how the strings on the sides are adjustable if you want to show a little more leg," one customer raved.
Reviewers love how versatile the cover-up is, with many saying they plan to wear it outside the beach and pool too. "I'll even be wearing it with shorts and a tank top this summer because it's so cute that you don't have to limit it to just a bathing suit cover-up," one noted. Another who bought it for vacation shared that they wore it beyond the beach. They added, "I stayed in it most of the day. I didn't need to rush back and change my suit when I headed out."
Other shoppers mentioned that the cover-up is so stylish and flattering, people can't help but comment on it. "I get compliments on it whenever I wear it," one wrote. "I got numerous compliments, and most of all, I felt covered and comfortable," said another before adding, "It's sexy without being too revealing."
There are 36 colors and patterns to choose from ranging from classic solids to bold striped options. Perhaps best of all, the cover-up is super affordable at just $22 — so you can easily stock up on multiple styles to match all your swimsuits.
