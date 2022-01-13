These Shoes Are Snow Boots, Sneakers, and Slippers All in One — and They're Under $50 at Amazon
Winter can be a confusing time when it comes to footwear. On one hand, you want to wear boots every day to keep you as warm as possible in frigid temperatures, but on the other hand, a sturdy pair of sneakers with nice traction sound good, too. Then there's the comfort factor — because there's nothing better than the feeling of warm, fuzzy slippers on your feet when snow is falling outside. Luckily, there's a way to wear all three shoe types at once (yes, seriously).
Combining the best parts of boots, sneakers, and slippers, the Harence Ankle Snow Booties are the ultimate winter shoes that you'll want to wear everywhere. Made with a fluffy faux fur lining, the boots are sure to keep you as warm and cozy as your favorite pair of slippers. But thanks to a water-repellant oxford cloth upper and a non-slip polyurethane rubber outsole, they're also incredibly durable.
Their high-quality, waterproof construction means they're just as great for snow days as they are for lounging at home or in a ski lodge. And since prices start at $42, you may just want to replace your entire collection of cold-weather footwear with these comfortable booties.
More than 8,000 Amazon shoppers left the versatile shoes a five-star rating. "These are so nice," one wrote. "Excellent quality. Definitely warm even without socks, and absolutely waterproof! Just got them today to use as slippers for the winter season… I made several trips through the yard in the rain and my feet were toasty warm and totally dry. I wore them all day and love them. Already looking at another color to buy for me and a pair for my mom. Definitely recommend these!"
"I'm really delightfully surprised at how good these boots are, and they were so inexpensive!" another reviewer added. "They have a great, grippy sole; I haven't slipped on the ice. They're warm, [and] I can walk half a mile in 10-degree weather and my feet stay warm… I genuinely like them and when the time comes, I will for sure buy another pair."
To buy: amazon.com, from $42
But perhaps the best feature is that the boots are built to last. They have sturdy yet flexible elastic bands on each side, which not only prevent stretching over time, but also make it easy to slip them on and off your feet. You can even customize your look and feel thanks to six color options and sizes ranging from a women's 4.5 to 14.
If you've been searching for the perfect do-it-all winter shoe for less than $50, drop Harence's Ankle Snow Boots in your Amazon cart now. They're about to make this season your comfiest and warmest yet.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.