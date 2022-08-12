Travelers Are Calling This 3-in-1 Suitcase the 'Most Versatile Luggage Ever' — and It's on Sale

The bag can expand from a carry-on to a checked suitcase that holds up to two weeks' worth of items.

By
Emily Belfiore
Emily Belfiore
Emily Belfiore is an experienced commerce writer and editor, with bylines in Allure, Byrdie, InStyle, Real Simple, Shape, and more. Always in pursuit of the best reviewer-vouched products, she covers topics spanning the fashion, beauty, and health and wellness verticals.
Published on August 12, 2022

Hanke Expandable Foldable Suitcase
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

Having multiple pieces of luggage takes up a lot of space, which can be a deal breaker for homeowners and apartment dwellers without limited storage. That's why shoppers are obsessed with the Hanke Expandable Suitcase, a 3-in-1 piece of luggage that can fold down to a carry-on and expand to nearly three times its size to accommodate more essentials for a longer trip.

In the past, the $79 Amazon suitcase has been included in plenty of sales, but right now, it's marked down to $60, which is the lowest price we've ever seen it available for. (Psst, according to CamelCamelCamel, its lowest price in the past has been $58, but we think the price difference of $2 is well worth it.) Trust us, you don't want to pass this up.

Commonly hailed as the ″most versatile luggage ever″ by reviewers, the Hanke Expandable Suitcase adheres to your packing style and trip duration with a multi-compartment design that allows it to grow 60 percent in size. Simply unfold the 20-inch luggage to expand it to 24 inches or 28 inches in height. And when you've arrived at your destination or have touched down back home, you can collapse it flat (read: 17.7 inches by 10 inches by 4.7 inches), which conveniently fits into its compact storage bag and can be placed in a closet or beneath a couch or bed.

The duffel-style bag has one main compartment that opens from the top, allowing you to have full access to its contents for easy organizing. There's also a handy front zipper pocket that's ideal for keeping your boarding pass, smartphone, headphones, and other small essentials that you'll need during travel. The soft-sided exterior is made from a durable polyester material that's designed to be water- and tear-resistant, as well as flexible so that it can fit into overhead compartments of planes.

While the Hanke Expandable Suitcase doesn't have a traditional telescoping handle, it does have a set of sturdy top handles, as well as a padded shoulder strap. If your load is too heavy to carry on your person, it's also equipped with four 360-degree spinning wheels that smoothly glide across most surfaces and help you swiftly navigate crowded airports.

Garnering more than 1,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, the 3-in-1 suitcase has been dubbed everything from a ″super-duper travel bag″ to a great ″bang for your buck.″

One shopper exclaimed, "I'm still completely impressed by this bag! It shrinks so small and can hold so much!" Another reviewer pointed out how great it is for souvenir shopping: "This suitcase can meet so many of your needs. From a weekend trip to a full on shopping spree, I took this bag folded inside another suitcase to use on my return flight for all the extra goodies."

Further vouching for its spaciousness, a customer said "this bag was able to hold two weeks' of clothes for vacation." Following their review, an Amazon shopper shared that they "have adjusted this luggage to smaller, medium, and large for different trips" and that they "don't need any other luggage." Another traveler added, "Even when it is fully expanded, the bag is very easy to maneuver."

Several reviewers were also happy to report that it has the same durability as their go-to suitcases. One shopper shared, "The bag has strong, big zippers, [and] gives me confidence that it will stay intact during traveling." Another buyer wrote, "This bag did well during many transits of a trip to Egypt… the wheels and everything held up."

And, it was also a "winner" for a shopper that embarked on a 10-day vacation to Greece. They noted that it's the "best luggage for [a] carry-on with the flexibility of check-in [bag]." They also highlighted that it "went into the overhead bins so easily" and that they were "impressed by the quality."

Regardless of your travel style, you'll need the Hanke Expandable Suitcase to make your trip a smooth one. Get the fan-favorite luggage on Amazon today while it's just $60.

