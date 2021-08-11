Amazon Shoppers Say These $40 Bath Towels Feel Like They're Straight Out of a Luxury Hotel

There are many things to love about staying at a luxury resort, but one of them is the wonderfully soft bath towels. Wrapping yourself up in a plush towel feels like a vacation in itself, but many bath towels tend to be quite pricey. Luckily, we found a set of four soft cotton towels on Amazon that not only receive rave reviews, but are also far more affordable than other similarly luxe towels. And they're even on sale right now (you can shop this set for just $40, down from its original price of $70). If that doesn't convince you, these towels have earned an Amazon's Choice badge and over 8,700 five-star reviews from satisfied shoppers.