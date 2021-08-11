Amazon Shoppers Say These $40 Bath Towels Feel Like They're Straight Out of a Luxury Hotel
There are many things to love about staying at a luxury resort, but one of them is the wonderfully soft bath towels. Wrapping yourself up in a plush towel feels like a vacation in itself, but many bath towels tend to be quite pricey. Luckily, we found a set of four soft cotton towels on Amazon that not only receive rave reviews, but are also far more affordable than other similarly luxe towels. And they're even on sale right now (you can shop this set for just $40, down from its original price of $70). If that doesn't convince you, these towels have earned an Amazon's Choice badge and over 8,700 five-star reviews from satisfied shoppers.
The Hammam Linen Bath Towels come in a pack of four, allowing you to instantly update your bathroom all at once (and for just $40). The towels are made from 100 percent Turkish cotton, ensuring that they're ultra-soft on the skin, absorbent, and quick-drying. Each towel measures 27 by 54 inches, so it's large enough to wrap yourself up as you would with one of those luxurious resort towels.
The towels are available in eight colors: white, cream, grey, teal, light blue, coral, bright green, and purple.So whether you're looking for a neutral option to add a bit of serenity to your bathroom or a pop of color for a bold touch, you can find it in this selection.
To buy: amazon.com, $40 for pack of four (originally $70)
Amazon shoppers rave about these towels, with many reviewers specifically commenting on their luxurious feel. "I really am so happy that I bought these towels because I wanted luxury hotel-style towels. These are nice and big, super soft, and really beautiful," one shopper wrote.
Another reviewer complimented just how comfortable these towels are to use. "These are the softest and most absorbent towels ever! Very snuggly too...they have been washed twice now and have not had any lint. "This pack of four towels is a surefire addition to your bathroom. If you're looking for more size options, you can also shop a four pack of smaller towels (16 by 30 inches), jumbo towels (35 by 70 inches), and washcloths from the brand. Time to feel like you're at a resort — without ever having to leave your home, that is.
