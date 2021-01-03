Recreate the Disney Resort Experience at Home With the Exact Toiletries Found in Every Hotel Room

Even though some Disney World Resorts are already re-opening, not all of us are ready to pack our bags and head on vacation just yet. But if you’re craving the hotel room experience from the comfort (and safety) of your home, then we’ve got good news. Shoppers have discovered the official brand behind the toiletries found in Disney hotel rooms — and you can buy the exact products on Amazon.
Complete with the resort’s signature body wash, shampoo, conditioner, and more, H2O Plus' collection consists of the same products you’d find in Disney Resort and Cruise Line hotel rooms. You might find them in Disney-branded packaging with slightly different names when you’re on vacation, but the brand confirms that they are, in fact, the same products.
One of the most popular items from the line is the Sea Salt body wash, which provides a “luxurious” lather in the shower or bath, while the matching body butter leaves skin smooth and hydrated. And then there’s the brand’s hair care products. The Eucalyptus and Aloe shampoo and conditioner (the scent is labeled as “Sea Marine” at Disney World) work so well that one shopper said it “brought the shine and softness right back into” their hair.
Based on the reviews, the main reason that so many people ordered these H2O Plus products is because they fell in love with the toiletries at Disney hotels while on vacation. They especially appreciate that Amazon’s prices are significantly more affordable than they are at the gift shop or on Disney’s website. In addition to the ocean-inspired scents and high-quality formulas, customers also love that incorporating these products into their routine is an easy way to bring back cherished memories (like family vacations) on a regular basis.
“We took a trip to Disney World [in May 2018] and received these daily from housekeeping,” one shopper wrote about the body wash. “We brought a bunch home in our checked luggage. We were originally going to save them for when we had guests over, but after opening one and using it, we fell in love with the scent. It’s very fresh and clean smelling — and absolutely reminds you of Disney World… Well worth the price to relive memories every night in the shower!”
No matter when you’re able to go on vacation to Disney World next, the H2O Plus toiletries below will help you recreate at least one part of the luxurious hotel experience we’ve all been missing all year.
To buy: amazon.com, $18
To buy: amazon.com, $22
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.