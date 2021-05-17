The Grilling Essentials to Gift This Father's Day

The first thing you have to consider is the type of grilling your recipient be doing: would they want to hover over your meat and produce, watching it caramelize before your eyes, or are you looking for the flexibility to step away from the grill for a moment to socialize? If you're reading in the hopes of finding a solid Father's Day gift or looking for grilling essentials for someone else, treat this as a gift guide, as most of these top-rated or best-selling grills and grill accessories are solid steps up from the ones you may find in your family garage or local hardware store.