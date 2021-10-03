This $24 Open-front Cardigan Is a Cozy In-flight Essential

The Grace Karin Women's Open Front Cardigan is made from a soft, stretchy viscose and acrylic blend that's equal parts cozy and polished. It's longer than your typical sweater, hitting around the mid-thigh, making it perfect for layering and wrapping yourself in on chilly days. It also has two front pockets and a shawl collar. The sweater is available in 43 colors and patterns, including basics like black and grey, as well as bright pink and navy houndstooth. You can shop it in sizes XS to 3XL, and a size chart on Amazon's site will help you find the right fit.