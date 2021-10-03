This $24 Open-front Cardigan Is a Cozy In-flight Essential
If you're the type of person who's always chilly, you're probably familiar with the concept of always keeping an extra sweater on hand. Whether you're boarding an airplane or working in an office, adding a new cozy sweater to your collection is always the right move, and this affordable option is available on Amazon. It comes in a wide range of sizes and colors; plus, it's only $24.
The Grace Karin Women's Open Front Cardigan is made from a soft, stretchy viscose and acrylic blend that's equal parts cozy and polished. It's longer than your typical sweater, hitting around the mid-thigh, making it perfect for layering and wrapping yourself in on chilly days. It also has two front pockets and a shawl collar. The sweater is available in 43 colors and patterns, including basics like black and grey, as well as bright pink and navy houndstooth. You can shop it in sizes XS to 3XL, and a size chart on Amazon's site will help you find the right fit.
To buy: amazon.com, from $24
Amazon shoppers rave about this cardigan, and it has over 5,200 five-star ratings. "This cardigan is [made from] a lightweight material but is much warmer than it looks. I can easily slip it on when I'm feeling chilled without resorting to a bulky sweater or sweatshirt," one reviewer wrote. "I really love the pockets so I can carry my phone with me easily," they added.
Another reviewer commented on how perfect this sweater is for air travel. "I travel a lot for work and sometimes I'm burning up and then freezing, so layers are a must," they wrote. "This is great for the airport weather as a sweater or a pillow."As the colder months approach, now is the perfect time to stock up on fall and winter wardrobe essentials, including this soft and cozy sweater that you can enjoy for both travel and everyday wear.
