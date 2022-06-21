These Popular Hiking Pants Are Lightweight, Quick-drying, and Water-resistant — and They're Only $33
If spending all day hiking is your idea of a perfect summer day, we suggest heading over to Amazon. From supportive hiking shoes to lightweight daypacks, the mega-retailer has everything you need for a successful day on the trails. And if your outdoor wardrobe could use a little refresh, they've got you covered there too. For instance, you'll definitely want to check out these Gopune Outdoor Hiking Pants, which are, according to one shopper, "perfect for summer hiking."
Their durable nylon-polyester material is not only comfortable against the skin, but it's lightweight, quick-drying, and water-resistant, too. So the pants will keep you cool and dry no matter where your summer adventures take you. What's more, they provide UPF 50 protection to keep your legs shielded from harmful UV rays.
The outdoor pants have three zippered pockets (two on the sides and one on the back) that are big enough to hold your hiking essentials like sunblock, cell phone, snacks, and more. Even better, they have an elastic waistband that gives you a free range of motion and makes them comfortable enough to wear all day long.
Shoppers rave about the pants, giving them more than 1,500 five-star ratings on Amazon. They even have a coveted Amazon's Choice badge. "They are stretchy and comfortable, which makes them perfect for hiking and working outdoors," one shopper raved. "[The] pants were just what I needed when hiking up mountains in Peru," wrote another before adding, "It hailed and rained a lot when climbing up Rainbow Mountain but these pants kept me dry and were very comfortable."
While most customers said they bought them to wear while hiking, camping, or for other outdoor excursions, some said they love them so much they wear them for everyday activities too. One shopper who called them "great all-around pants," said they "even wear them when running errands," while another said they sometimes wear their black pair to work.
Sizes range from XS to 2XL, and there are 10 versatile colors to choose from, including khaki, army green, and multiple shades of gray. Perhaps best of all, the pants are actually affordable at only $33 a pair. But don't let their price point make you think they are low in quality. One avid hiker said they like them even better than the more expensive pairs they own. Shop a pair for yourself here before you head out on your next hike.
