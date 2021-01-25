Every Way Google Home Products Can Improve Your Work-from-home Life

Let me tell you: since installing my Google Nest Wi-fi, which took all of ten minutes to do, I have not experienced a single connection issue in two months. Not only this, but my connection doesn't even waver when my housemate and I are both working long days at home, playing music, enjoying our Pura fragrances, feeding our cat with his automatic feeder, and using our phones (take stock of all the times you use wi-fi in your day — you might be just as surprised as we were).