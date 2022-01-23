This Spacious, Water-resistant Duffle Is a Must-have for Camping, Road Trips, and More
Whether you're headed out on a weekend road trip or planning a longer getaway and prefer to pack light, a duffle bag will take you far, especially one that's durable and easily packable. Amazon shoppers found one duffle that's water-resistant, spacious, and even folds up into a compact bag for simple storage. Plus, it starts at just $41.
The Gonex 100L Packable Travel Duffle Bag is made from water-resistant 210D nylon fabric, making it a particularly durable choice when it comes to weekender bags. It has a spacious 100-liter capacity, although it folds up into a compact bag that measures just 13 by 12 inches, so you can easily pack it in a larger bag or rolling suitcase when it's not in use. The bag also features several convenient zippered pockets that will help keep you organized, including a shoe compartment. And if you're looking for an extra large bag for longer trips, you can also shop this duffle in a 150-liter size.
For even more convenience while you're traveling, there are multiple ways to carry the bag. It comes with two sturdy top handles, as well as an adjustable, removable shoulder strap. Plus, the bag comes with a luggage sleeve that allows you to secure it on top of a rolling suitcase.
To buy: amazon.com, $41
Shoppers love the duffle bag, giving it more than 4,100 five-star ratings. It's even earned a coveted Amazon's Choice badge. Many reviewers compliment just how spacious it is, and suggest using packing cubes to make the most of the space and stay organized. "Travel cubes are a great way to organize things within, you can even tighten those together with a luggage strap inside the bag and still save a lot of weight compared to a suitcase," one reviewer wrote.
Another shopper emphasized that this bag is great for camping trips. "My son and I go camping many times per year, in all weather conditions, so I wanted a large sturdy bag to fit all of our gear," they wrote. "This bag is huge and will hold everything for a week. That includes clothes, sleeping bags, inflatable pillows, shoes, batteries, flash lights, camping chairs, toiletries, tent, [and] day packs. [It's] holding up great for two campouts."
If you're looking for a versatile, durable, packable duffle bag that will keep up with you on weekend getaways and longer trips where you need extra storage, check out this bag from Gonex.
