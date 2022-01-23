This Spacious, Water-resistant Duffle Is a Must-have for Camping, Road Trips, and More

The Gonex 100L Packable Travel Duffle Bag is made from water-resistant 210D nylon fabric, making it a particularly durable choice when it comes to weekender bags. It has a spacious 100-liter capacity, although it folds up into a compact bag that measures just 13 by 12 inches, so you can easily pack it in a larger bag or rolling suitcase when it's not in use. The bag also features several convenient zippered pockets that will help keep you organized, including a shoe compartment. And if you're looking for an extra large bag for longer trips, you can also shop this duffle in a 150-liter size.