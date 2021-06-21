The 18 Best Prime Day Deals on Golf Gear You Can Shop Now

Save big on Callaway, Titleist, Izod, and more.
By Emily Belfiore
June 21, 2021
Whether you're a beginner or a pro, every golf fan knows that the beloved sport requires a lot of equipment and gear. Need to stock up on golf balls or update your bag or go-to pair of gloves? Now is the best time thanks to Amazon's Prime Day sale. The two-day savings event, which runs from June 21 to June 22 and is exclusive to Prime members, has brought hundreds of markdowns on golf and sporting essentials that will suit any skill set and putting style.

Right now, you can score up to 25 percent off top-rated brands like Callaway, Titleist, Wilson, and Izod. Their fan-favorite golf balls, club sets, and bags have all been marked down. Also discounted are must-have golf gear essentials like microfiber towels, rangefinders, and more, which will help improve your game.

Once you've checked off all of the gear on your wish list, explore the amazing golf apparel discounts, which include polos, tanks, shorts, skirts, and more so you can putt in style this summer. Prime Day also features deals on Amazon's best-selling Adidas golf shoes for men and women, which are an additional 20 percent off for Prime members. Not to mention, Prime members have access to Amazon's Prime Wardrobe free seven-day try-on program. Don't worry, there's still time to sign up for a membership. You can even opt for the 30-day free trial so you can enjoy all of the savings and perks that come with Prime.

Below, shop the best golf deals from Amazon's Prime Day sale. Hurry, they won't stay on sale for long, and they're selling out fast. 

Best Golf Ball Deals

Best Golf Bag Deals

Best Gear and Accessories Deals

Best Apparel Deals

Best Golf Shoes Deals

