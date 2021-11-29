The 9 Best Golf Deals to Shop From Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale
Attention golfers! Amazon's Cyber Monday sale dropped today, and tons of golf products are on super sale for the next few hours. From now until midnight PT tonight, you can score products from top golf brands, like Callaway, Wilson, and TaylorMade, for way less.
Prices have been slashed on just about everything, including golf clubs, golf balls, and golf accessories, giving you the perfect excuse to shop all the products you've had your eye on for a fraction of the original price. If you're looking to splurge on a new set of clubs, check out this option from Wilson. Thousands of shoppers are fans of the discounted set that comes with ten clubs and a stand bag.
With winter quickly approaching, many golfers won't be visiting a golf course until next spring, but luckily, they can still practice their putting from the comfort of their own home thanks to this indoor putting green by Sklz. That's right, Amazon's best-selling golf putting green is on sale today for 25 percent off — making it one deal that's too good to pass up.
And if you're traveling to a warmer locale and want to take your clubs with you, we suggest checking out this OutdoorMaster golf bag. The travel bag is fully padded to keep your golf clubs safe and sound while in transport, and it even has wheels on the bottom, so you can navigate it through busy airports with ease.
It's also a great time to shop for smaller golf items like golf balls and gloves, as these already affordable items are cheaper than ever right now. This Under Armour golf glove is currently 36 percent off, while these TaylorMade golf balls can be yours for just $20.
Whether you're stocking up on essentials for the next time you hit the links or are looking for a holiday gift for the golf lover in your life, you're sure to find something on this list. Shop all nine of the best golf deals happening on Amazon for Cyber Monday now before the big sale event ends tonight.
Wilson Complete Golf Club Package Set
To buy: amazon.com, $378 (originally $430)
Callaway Laser Golf Rangefinder
To buy: amazon.com, $200 (originally $300)
EG Eagole Super Light Divider Golf Cart Bag
To buy: amazon.com, $130 (originally $160)
Sklz Accelerator Pro Indoor Putting Green
To buy: amazon.com, $38 (originally $50)
Under Armour Iso-Chill Golf Glove
To buy: amazon.com, $11 (originally $17)
TaylorMade Project Golf Balls
To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $25)
OutdoorMaster Padded Golf Club Travel Bag
To buy: amazon.com, $64 (originally $97)
Adidas Golf Shoe
To buy: amazon.com, $91 (originally $131) for men, amazon.com, $78 (originally $110) for women
Izzo Swami 6000 Golf GPS
To buy: amazon.com, $120 (originally $160)
