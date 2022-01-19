Glossier Just Brought Back Its Customer-loved Solid Perfume — and It's Perfect for Travel

If you're a fragrance fan, you know that it can be difficult to take your favorite scents with you on the go. Rollerballs and mini spray bottles are both great picks for travel, although a solid perfume is particularly practical since it takes up little space and doesn't run the risk of spilling or shattering. Glossier made waves in the beauty community when it launched its fragrance, Glossier You, in 2018, followed by a solid version packaged in a sleek pink compact — and it instantly became a travel favorite among fans.