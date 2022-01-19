Glossier Just Brought Back Its Customer-loved Solid Perfume — and It's Perfect for Travel
If you're a fragrance fan, you know that it can be difficult to take your favorite scents with you on the go. Rollerballs and mini spray bottles are both great picks for travel, although a solid perfume is particularly practical since it takes up little space and doesn't run the risk of spilling or shattering. Glossier made waves in the beauty community when it launched its fragrance, Glossier You, in 2018, followed by a solid version packaged in a sleek pink compact — and it instantly became a travel favorite among fans.
While the perfume garnered thousands of rave reviews over the years, the brand discontinued the solid fragrance in 2019. But luckily for shoppers, the compact is back after two years off the market, and we don't expect it to stay in stock for long.
Glossier You Solid is described as "creamy" and "warm" with "sparkling notes of ambrox, ambrette, musk, iris root, and pink pepper." The formula is vegan and made from alcohol-free water-free wax that's designed to blend seamlessly into the skin wherever you apply it, be it on your wrists, neck, or collarbone.
It comes in a metal compact that slides open and is secured with a magnet, so it's easy to slip in your purse or toiletry bag. It's also refillable, since the solid fragrance comes in a reusable container. You can buy a refill for $20 on the brand's website.
To buy: glossier.com, $30
Shoppers have plenty of positive things to say about the perfume, with some reviews emphasizing how much they love the solid version for travel and life on-the-go. It's "an amazing sophisticated fragrance [that's] perfect for everyday," one reviewer said. "Love that I can bring it with me and apply [it] whenever."
If you're looking for a new signature fragrance that you can take with you everywhere, check out this solid perfume compact from Glossier. But you'll want to shop soon, since there's a good chance it could sell out again.
