This Stylish, Sustainable Brand Makes Reusable Totes That Are Perfect for Shopping, Beach Days, and More
No matter what type of traveler you are, a versatile, spacious tote bag will always come in handy. And whether you're looking for a reusable shopping bag to use for daily errands or the perfect tote to pack all your supplies for your next picnic or beach day, this new brand likely has just the bag you're looking for. Glob has a stylish and sustainable collection of packable totes made from post-consumer recycled plastics that will be sure to become the bags you reach for every time you leave the house.
The brand's totes and other styles of reusable bags are all made from 100 percent recycled polyester with nylon straps, which means that they're impressively lightweight while remaining durable, water-resistant, and quick-drying. And what makes these bags a travel must-have is their ability to pack up into an attached pouch. I was able to try out the Primary Morph Ripstop Tote, and I was impressed with just how easily the bag folds up into its packable pouch and how little room it takes up for such a spacious tote. With a variety of styles with features like both interior and exterior pockets and multiple straps, there's sure to be a Glob bag that will fit your needs.
And even though these bags are new to the market, they're already garnering rave reviews from shoppers. "I seriously cannot get enough of this bag. I use it for nearly everything. And when I don't need it - you can find it in my purse waiting for it's next use," one reviewer wrote of the Primary Morph Ripstop Tote. Another shopper called the same bag "the perfect market tote."
To buy: Glob Primary Morph Ripstop Tote, glob.land, $36
To buy: Glob Primary Crush Ripstop Tote, glob.land, $19
Madeline Diamond is a Brooklyn-based e-commerce editor at Travel + Leisure, and she's constantly fighting the impulse to overpack for her next trip. You can follow her on Twitter @madgdiamond and Instagram @madelinediamond.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.