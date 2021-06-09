This Stylish, Sustainable Brand Makes Reusable Totes That Are Perfect for Shopping, Beach Days, and More

The brand's totes and other styles of reusable bags are all made from 100 percent recycled polyester with nylon straps, which means that they're impressively lightweight while remaining durable, water-resistant, and quick-drying. And what makes these bags a travel must-have is their ability to pack up into an attached pouch. I was able to try out the Primary Morph Ripstop Tote, and I was impressed with just how easily the bag folds up into its packable pouch and how little room it takes up for such a spacious tote. With a variety of styles with features like both interior and exterior pockets and multiple straps, there's sure to be a Glob bag that will fit your needs.