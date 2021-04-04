This Athletic Dress Can Keep Up With You During Tough Workouts, Hikes, Sports, and More — Here’s Where to Shop

When you think of performance activewear, sports bras and leggings are probably what come to mind first. However, a dress in activewear form is actually much more versatile than you might think. With a built-in sports bra and shorts, adjustable straps, and ultra-soft, sweat-wicking fabric, this dress will keep up with you during just about any activity. We have a feeling you'll want this stylish yet practical dress to keep you company on all your spring and summer workouts and outdoor adventures.