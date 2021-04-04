This Athletic Dress Can Keep Up With You During Tough Workouts, Hikes, Sports, and More — Here’s Where to Shop

When you think of performance activewear, sports bras and leggings are probably what come to mind first. However, a dress in activewear form is actually much more versatile than you might think. With a built-in sports bra and shorts, adjustable straps, and ultra-soft, sweat-wicking fabric, this dress will keep up with you during just about any activity. We have a feeling you'll want this stylish yet practical dress to keep you company on all your spring and summer workouts and outdoor adventures.
The Undress features a high neckline and criss-cross back with adjustable straps, so you can find a custom comfortable fit. It's made from Girlfriend Collective's signature FLOAT fabric, which is buttery soft with a matte finish. As someone who's a die-hard fan of the brand's FLOAT leggings, I can vouch for just how soft this material feels on the skin. The material is sweat-wicking, quick-drying, and ultra-lightweight, making it perfect for hot summer days or extra-tough workouts. Plus, like the rest of Girlfriend Collective's line, the dress is made from recycled materials; in this case, 90 percent RPET made from recycled plastic bottles and 10 percent spandex.
A standout feature of this dress is it's built-in bra and shorts with mesh pockets, which allows this dress to move with you, whether you're running, hiking, playing tennis, or dancing around your living room. The dress is currently available in seven colors, ranging from basic black to olive green to periwinkle blue. It's available in sizes XXS to 6XL, as with the rest of Girlfriend Collective's size-inclusive activewear and loungewear.
To buy: Undress, girlfriend.com, $78
