This Sustainable, Size-inclusive Activewear Brand Just Launched a Collection of Stylish Swimwear
Girlfriend Collective is well-known for its sustainable, size-inclusive, and stylish activewear, and just in time for summer, the brand has launched its first swimwear collection. From bikinis to one pieces in both neutral and bold colors, this collection includes everything you could want out of a swimsuit. You'll want to add these gorgeous swimsuits to your wardrobe ASAP.
GF Swim includes three bikini tops, two bikini bottoms, and three one pieces, all of which come in five colors. The pieces are made from a blend of ECONYL regenerated nylon and elastane, with a double lining and no padding or inserts. They're also sheer-proof, UPF 50+, quick-drying, and pill-resistant. Plus, since Girlfriend Collective is dedicated to sustainability, shoppers are able to view how much oil was conserved, CO2 prevented, and energy saved with the production of each item.
And if ordering swimwear online concerns you, don't worry, since the brand offers detailed measurements for each piece, and a size range of XXS to 6XL, so you'll be able to find a comfortable fit. Whether you're looking for a simple, flattering bikini you can wear all summer long (and for years to come), or a bold one piece that will be sure to make waves at the beach, this collection has you covered.
Keep reading for some of our favorite pieces from Girlfriend Collective's new swimwear collection.
To buy: Hermosa Bikini Top, girlfriend.com, $48; Lanai Bikini Top, girlfriend.com, $48; Poolside Bikini Bottom, girlfriend.com, $38
To buy: Caspian Bikini Top, girlfriend.com, $48; Lanai Bikini Top, girlfriend.com, $48; Bay Bikini Bottom, girlfriend.com, $38
To buy: Whidbey One Piece, girlfriend.com, $78; Clemente One Piece, girlfriend.com, $78
