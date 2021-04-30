This Sustainable, Size-inclusive Activewear Brand Just Launched a Collection of Stylish Swimwear 

GF Swim includes three bikini tops, two bikini bottoms, and three one pieces, all of which come in five colors. The pieces are made from a blend of ECONYL regenerated nylon and elastane, with a double lining and no padding or inserts. They're also sheer-proof, UPF 50+, quick-drying, and pill-resistant. Plus, since Girlfriend Collective is dedicated to sustainability, shoppers are able to view how much oil was conserved, CO2 prevented, and energy saved with the production of each item.