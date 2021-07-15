This Versatile Athletic Skort Is a Must-have for Workouts, Hikes, Travel, and More
Athletic skorts are the must-have activewear of the summer, and some of my favorite brands have released their own takes on the trend. I was thrilled when I saw that Girlfriend Collective, a sustainable athletic apparel label, makes its own stylish, workout-ready skort. After trying it out for myself, I know I'll be wearing this skort all summer long, both for exercise and just hanging out.
Girlfriend Collective's Skort features a high-waisted fit, three-inch inseam, built-in bike shorts with mesh pockets, and a hidden slip pocket in the back. It's made from soft, compressive material that contains a blend of raw PET (a fabric made from recycled plastic water bottles that go through a special polymerization process) and Spandex. According to the brand, approximately 23 water bottles are diverted from landfills in the making of each skort. Available in seven colors and ranging in sizes XXS to 6XL, you're bound to find a version that fits your style.
To buy: girlfriend.com, $58
What I love most about this skort is how versatile it is. I can just as easily wear it to exercise as I can on a walk around my neighborhood (in the NYC summer heat, no less), and even out to dinner if I dress it up. This piece is also great for travel, whether you're hiking, sightseeing, or doing practically anything in between. Plus, the material won't wrinkle when you pack it in your suitcase. While I'm a fan of the length and felt comfortable with the fit in my usual size, some reviewers recommended sizing up, especially if you want a bit more length and coverage.
With thousands of positive reviews on the brand's site, it's clear this skort has quickly become a wardrobe staple for many women. "Absolutely fantastic," one reviewer wrote. "It fit amazingly and the fabric was very soft and elastic so it was comfortable in any setting."
Another shopper emphasized the many ways you can wear this skort. "Fits like a dream," one reviewer writes."The versatility of this product feels like such a win, it has worked with everything I've thought to pair it with. I can't wait to get more colors!"
Whether you're looking for a new item to mix up your workout wardrobe or a multi-purpose piece you can bring on any trip, you won't want to miss out on this stylish, flattering, and comfortable skort.
