This Versatile Athletic Skort Is a Must-have for Workouts, Hikes, Travel, and More

What I love most about this skort is how versatile it is. I can just as easily wear it to exercise as I can on a walk around my neighborhood (in the NYC summer heat, no less), and even out to dinner if I dress it up. This piece is also great for travel, whether you're hiking, sightseeing, or doing practically anything in between. Plus, the material won't wrinkle when you pack it in your suitcase. While I'm a fan of the length and felt comfortable with the fit in my usual size, some reviewers recommended sizing up, especially if you want a bit more length and coverage.