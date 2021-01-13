Girlfriend Collective Just Launched a Stylish New Activewear Collection With Net-a-porter — Here’s What to Shop 

Girlfriend Collective is an editor-loved activewear brand (just take a look at our reviews of the brand's leggings and bike shorts), so imagine how excited we were to see a new launch in collaboration with the ultra-stylish and shopper-loved online retailer, Net-a-porter. From a sleek one-shoulder sports bra to chic new colorways in the brand's top-selling compression leggings, this collection includes activewear essentials you can enjoy all year-round.
The Net-a-porter Capsule Collection features sports bras, leggings, shorts, and a skort, in Dew (light dusty blue), Brick (muted neutral red), and Ivory. And as always with Girlfriend Collective, the activewear is comfortable, stretchy, sweat-wicking, and made from recycled materials.
One shopper complimented both the style and function of the Bianca Bra. "This bra is everything I didn't know I needed. The fit is perfect, still the same comfy material [as other Girlfriend Collective clothing], but doubles as a top to wear out with some cute jeans. I feel super confident wearing this bra to workout too because it just looks so stylish."
The Compressive High-rise Leggings are another best-seller, earning rave reviews from shoppers. "I absolutely love these leggings! I am able to do all kinds of activities in them from lounging around the house, to a HIIT workout at the gym. They are so comfortable and I love the amount of compression. These have definitely become my go to leggings and [I] will be repurchasing in multiple colors," one reviewer wrote.
The capsule is available right now on Girlfriend Collective's website, but you can also shop for more basics from the brand from Net-a-porter. Keep reading for more on our favorite pieces from the collection.
To buy: Bianca Bra, girlfriend.com, $38; High-rise Run Short, girlfriend.com, $48
To buy: Compressive High-rise Legging, girlfriend.com, $68; Bianca Bra, girlfriend.com, $38
To buy: Tommy Bra, girlfriend.com, $38; Skort, girlfriend.com, $58
