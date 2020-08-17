 Shoppers Love Girlfriend Collective’s Pocket Leggings — and They’re Finally Back in Stock

The leggings feature an ultra-high rise and compressive fit, making them perfect for everything from outdoor jogs and hikes to squats at the gym. They're made from a blend of spandex and fabric made from recycled water bottles — 25 bottles per pair, to be exact. A pocket on each hip allows you to easily carry your phone, wallet, keys, and other small essentials. And one of the best aspects of Girlfriend Collective is its inclusive size range, since leggings are available in sizes from XXS to 6XL. Plus, these pocket leggings are also available in two inseam lengths.