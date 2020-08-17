 Shoppers Love Girlfriend Collective’s Pocket Leggings — and They’re Finally Back in Stock

If we know anything about fashion, it's that any nearly piece of clothing can be made better by adding pockets. And Girlfriend Collective 's best-selling high-waisted leggings are no exception. The eco-friendly brand's activewear always seems to be selling out, but we're here to alert you that these customer-loved leggings are finally back in stock.
The leggings feature an ultra-high rise and compressive fit, making them perfect for everything from outdoor jogs and hikes to squats at the gym. They're made from a blend of spandex and fabric made from recycled water bottles — 25 bottles per pair, to be exact. A pocket on each hip allows you to easily carry your phone, wallet, keys, and other small essentials. And one of the best aspects of Girlfriend Collective is its inclusive size range, since leggings are available in sizes from XXS to 6XL. Plus, these pocket leggings are also available in two inseam lengths.
To buy: Moss High-Rise Pocket Legging, girlfriend.com , $78; Midnight High-Rise Pocket Legging, girlfriend.com , $78
But don't take it from us, shoppers can't get enough of these comfy leggings. One reviewer emphasized how helpful the addition of pockets are. "These have always been my favorite leggings, they just needed pockets. Now they're perfect!"
Another shopper complimented just how versatile these leggings are. "The pocket really comes in handy if you're on the go: hiking, grocery shopping, and hopefully one day soon, traveling."
And since shoppers love these leggings so much, we're sure they won't last long. Some colors are already selling out, although right now you can still find most sizes in staple colors like black , navy , and moss green .
