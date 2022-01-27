These Ultra-soft Leggings Are the Perfect Layering Piece for Cold Winter Days

The Girlfriend Collective Float Ultralight Leggings are made from a blend of polyester sourced from recycled water bottles and spandex, offering a soft, stretchy, and lightweight feel. They're also sweat-wicking, quick-drying, and sheer-proof. Plus, they have a UPF 50+ rating, so they will protect your skin from UV rays. The leggings feature a high-waisted fit and are available in both full-length (28.5-inch inseam) and cropped (23.75-inch inseam) versions. You'll also find a hidden slip pocket in the waistband where you can keep small essentials like keys or cards.