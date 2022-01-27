These Ultra-soft Leggings Are the Perfect Layering Piece for Cold Winter Days
A good pair of leggings can be hard to find. There's a wide variety of fabrics and styles out there, and some are ideal for exercising, while others are more comfortable for lounging. My all-time favorite leggings from Girlfriend Collective are impressively versatile for any activity, and during the winter, they're my secret weapon and favorite layering piece for staying warm — even in freezing weather.
The Girlfriend Collective Float Ultralight Leggings are made from a blend of polyester sourced from recycled water bottles and spandex, offering a soft, stretchy, and lightweight feel. They're also sweat-wicking, quick-drying, and sheer-proof. Plus, they have a UPF 50+ rating, so they will protect your skin from UV rays. The leggings feature a high-waisted fit and are available in both full-length (28.5-inch inseam) and cropped (23.75-inch inseam) versions. You'll also find a hidden slip pocket in the waistband where you can keep small essentials like keys or cards.
I love wearing these leggings on their own in any season since they're comfortable and breathable, although I particularly enjoy wearing them as a layering piece underneath pants during the colder months. Whether I'm wearing jeans, corduroys, or sweatpants, these leggings fit comfortably underneath without bunching up or feeling bulky. They add an extra layer of warmth, making cold winter days far more bearable.
The leggings run in sizes XXS to 6XL; a size chart with measurements on Girlfriend Collective's site will help you find the right fit. Right now, you can shop these leggings in black, as well as four gorgeous seasonal colors, including tan and periwinkle.
To buy: girlfriend.com, $78
Shoppers also rave about these leggings, calling out their fit and feel. One shopper specifically complimented the ultra-soft material. "Float is the best fabric from Girlfriend. It's so soft and comfortable and doesn't pill," they wrote. "[It's] also nice and stretchy."
Another shopper emphasized that these leggings are a great pick for winter. "I love how soft these leggings are," they wrote. "They're the perfect length and feel perfect on my skin, especially for the cold winter months."
If you're looking for a pair of versatile leggings you can wear while working out, lounging, or as a layering piece, check out this pick from Girlfriend Collective.
