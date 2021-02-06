Girlfriend Collective Just Launched a Collection of Gender Neutral Loungewear That Everyone Can Enjoy

In a time when many of us are still staying close to home and sticking to wearing comfortable clothes, we're always excited about a new loungewear launch. Girlfriend Collective is an editor- and customer-loved brand, and it's no surprise why. The brand is known for its stylish, comfortable, sustainable, and size-inclusive activewear and loungewear, including everything from durable, squat-proof leggings to cozy fleece zip-up jackets, all made from recycled materials. (Don't even get us started on how cute the brand's are). Now, Girlfriend Collective is expanding its line, offering a new collection of gender neutral clothing that's meant for truly anyone to enjoy.
The collection includes crewneck and hoodie sweatshirts, joggers, t-shirts, leggings, puffer vests, and fleece jackets in a variety of neutral colors that will fit seamlessly into your wardrobe. And while Girlfriend Collective is always size inclusive, the brand is using a different sizing metric for this collection. Sizes range from one to 12, and a comprehensive size chart that includes equivalent sizing to the brand's other range (XXS to 6XL), as well as measurements, so you'll be able to find the right fit for your body.
Keep reading for some of our favorite pieces from Girlfriend Collective's latest collection.
To buy: Everyone Crewneck Sweatshirt, girlfriend.com, $68
To buy: Everyone Mid-rise Jogger, girlfriend.com, $78
To buy: Everyone Legging, girlfriend.com, $68
