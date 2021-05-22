This Best-selling Activewear Brand Just Dropped Its Colorful Summer Line — and We Want Everything
Now that summer is approaching, it might be time to update your activewear collection with stylish yet functional pieces that will keep up with you all season long, whether you're hitting the trails or just going on a jog around the neighborhood. Girlfriend Collective is shopper- and editor-loved brand for its chic, comfortable, and size-inclusive active collection. Not to mention, everything is made from recycled materials. That's why we're excited that the brand just launched its summer collection, filled with gorgeous colors you'll want to wear this summer and beyond.
The brand's new Dream State collection includes five new colorways in some of the brand's best-selling pieces, from high-waisted leggings to running shorts to sports bras. You can even shop one of this season's biggest activewear trends — the skort — in these summer-ready colors. A standout piece of the collection, the Skort features a high-rise fit with built-in compressive shorts, hidden mesh pockets, and side slits for a stylish yet functional sporty look.
As a huge fan of Girlfriend Collective's activewear myself, I can't wait to add some of these new colors to my wardrobe. One of my favorite pieces the brand makes is the the Gazelle Short, an ultra-flattering running short with a built-in lining, zippable pockets, a drawstring waist, and slightly loose fit. And while I currently own the shorts in a forest green color, the bright orange and light blue colorways are calling my name.
Keep reading for some of our favorite pieces from Girlfriend Collective's Dream State summer collection
To buy: Gazelle Short, girlfriend.com, $55; Lou Bra, girlfriend.com, $42
To buy: Compressive High-rise Legging, girlfriend.com, $68; Dylan Bra, girlfriend.com, $38
To buy: Skort, girlfriend.com, $58; Paloma Bra, girlfriend.com, $38
To buy: High-rise Run Short, girlfriend.com, $48; Lou Bra, girlfriend.com, $42
