This Best-selling Activewear Brand Just Dropped Its Colorful Summer Line — and We Want Everything

Now that summer is approaching, it might be time to update your activewear collection with stylish yet functional pieces that will keep up with you all season long, whether you're hitting the trails or just going on a jog around the neighborhood. Girlfriend Collective is shopper- and editor-loved brand for its chic, comfortable, and size-inclusive active collection. Not to mention, everything is made from recycled materials. That's why we're excited that the brand just launched its summer collection, filled with gorgeous colors you'll want to wear this summer and beyond.