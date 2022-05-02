This $20 Sun Hat Is Lightweight, Breathable, and Easy to Pack
It's not often that you find a protective hat that's stylish, breathable, and easy to pack. So when we heard of the GearTop Wide Brim Sun Hat, we took notice, especially after learning that more than 9,000 Amazon shoppers have given the topper their seal of approval. Many have even gone so far as to call the hat a "must-have" for summer.
It's easy to see why so many people are fans of the lightweight hat. Not only is it cute and comfortable, but it also provides ample sun protection — UPF 50+, to be exact. That means it will protect your face from the sun's harmful UVA and UVB rays, which can cause sun damage and skin cancer. Plus, the wide brim silhouette will give you extra coverage from the sun.
The one-size-fits-all hat is made from a water-resistant polyester material, and it features mesh panels for extra ventilation to prevent you from overheating. The hat also has quick-drying capabilities, which will come in handy on beach days or if you get caught in the rain while on a hike. There are also button snaps on the sides of the hat if you want to flip the brim and get it out of your face. Plus, an adjustable chin cord will help you find a comfortable, secure fit.
Perhaps best of all, it's super easy to pack. Unlike other summer hats, which can be stiff, this option can easily be rolled up or folded, making it a great accessory for summer travel. "It folded flat for packing, so it did not take up any room in my luggage," one shopper said.
Another customer who wore the hat "non-stop on a beach vacation" said it worked out great because it's"lightweight, protected my face well, and cute too." One wearer specifically complimented the hat's ventilation, saying it helps "keep my head from overheating." In addition to beach days and sightseeing, shoppers say the wide brim hat is also great at protecting your face during outdoor activities like hiking, camping, kayaking, paddleboarding, and more. One person who wore it on a multi-day hiking trip called it a "lifesaver in the hot sun."
No matter where you plan to wear it, you're definitely going to want one of these hats in your wardrobe this summer. There are six versatile colors to choose from and the hat is only $20, so you might want to shop for more than one style at a time.
