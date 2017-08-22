The Ultimate Travel Essentials for Parents
Suddenly you’re no longer the ultralight, carry-on-only packer you once were, and every flight is fraught as you worry about drawing dirty looks from your fellow passengers.
We can’t help you with the tantrums, diaper changes, or arguments about naptime. But we can tell you that the products here will make hitting the road with your kid in tow a smooth, stress-free endeavor — at least on the gear front.
Check out the full line-up of 2017’s Ultimate Travel Essentials.
Mifold Grab-and-Go Booster Seat
Most carseats lift your kid up to seatbelt height, but this one works the other way, so there's no need for a bulky seat base. It folds down to a mere 5 by 10 inches and weigh just over a pound — stow it in a purse or backpack for cabs or rentals and never double-buckle again. It meets NHTSA regulations for kids aged four to 12.
To buy: amazon.com, $40
City Tour Baby Jogger
This ultralight stroller folds up in just a few seconds and fits into a backpack-style case you can carry on — but it's still rugged enough to navigate cobblestones with ease. It's so functional it just might replace your everyday stroller.
To buy: amazon.com, $200
Baby Bjorn Travel Crib Light
Speedy setup is crucial when you've got a sleepy toddler on your hands. This crib won our time trials: unzip the case, unfold the legs, and it's ready to go. It weighs less than a six-month-old — and it’s way easier to carry.
To buy: target.com, $300