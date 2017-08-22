Most carseats lift your kid up to seatbelt height, but this one works the other way, so there's no need for a bulky seat base. It folds down to a mere 5 by 10 inches and weigh just over a pound — stow it in a purse or backpack for cabs or rentals and never double-buckle again. It meets NHTSA regulations for kids aged four to 12.

To buy: amazon.com, $40