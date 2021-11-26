Garmin's Fitness Trackers and Smartwatches Are Up to $250 Off Right Now
Black Friday is one of the few times of the year where you can score tech gadgets like smartwatches and fitness trackers for way less, which is why we are so excited for Garmin's epic Black Friday sale. The beloved fitness brand has slashed prices on some of its most popular devices (up to $250 off!) on both Amazon and its own website, so if you've been wanting one, now is the time to shop.
The Garmin Forerunner 245 Music and Fēnix 6 Pro Solar Edition, which both happen to be best-sellers on Amazon, are on super sale right now. And the Garmin Venu and Venu Sq are marked down to the lowest prices we've ever seen. To help you find the best discounts possible, we've rounded the seven best deals on Garmin watches below.
The handy trackers on this list won't just help you keep track of your fitness goals and daily steps, but they also track things like breathing, heart rate, and sleep. You can also link them to your phone to get texts, emails, and other notifications sent right to your wrist.
Some of the high-tech devices listed below also let you link your credit card or bank account to the watch, so you can use contactless Garmin Pay and shop without lugging your wallet around. Others come with built-in safety features that let you notify your emergency contacts of your location if you feel unsafe or if your watch detects an incident may have occurred — making them a great option for solo travelers or outdoor adventurers.
No matter what type of smartwatch you're looking for, there's something on this list for just about everyone at every price point. Keep reading to shop all the best Garmin smartwatch and fitness tracker deals before Black Friday ends tonight.
Garmin Forerunner 245 Music
To buy: amazon.com, $250 (originally $350)
Garmin Venu Sq
To buy: amazon.com, $130 (originally $200)
Garmin Fēnix 6 Pro Solar Edition
To buy: garmin.com, $550 (originally $800)
Garmin Vivoactive 4
To buy: amazon.com, $239 (originally $350)
Garmin Venu
To buy: amazon.com, $200 (originally $350)
Garmin Fenix 6 Pro
To buy: amazon.com, $450 (originally $650)
Garmin Vivomove Style
To buy: garmin.com, $225 (originally $300)
