This Garmin GPS Watch Is an Adventure Travel Essential - and It's Over 50% Off for Prime Day

It comes preloaded with run profiles, from treadmill to trail running, so you can hit the ground (yes, running) as soon as you get your watch. You can also start a training profile and track your progress. And unlike fitness apps that allow you to track your training, you don't have to plug in any information - you're already wearing your GPS, distance measuring, and time tracking system. You can even connect with Garmin's online fitness community so you never have to hike, cycle, or train solo.